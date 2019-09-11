clip art soccer

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Knox 3, Central 0

Simpson 1, Grand View 0

Coe 4, Mount Mercy 2

Luther at St. Olaf, ppd.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Indian Hills 12, Scott 1

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

Simpson 2, Grinnell 0

Neb. Wesleyan 5, Sterling 4

Luther at St. Olaf, ppd.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Marshalltown 9, Mount Mercy JV 1

