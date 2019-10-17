clip art soccer

College women

BIG 12

Oklahoma 1, Iowa St. 0

BIG TEN

Iowa 2, Wisconsin 2, 2 OTs

IOWA COLLEGES

Cornell 2, Maranatha Baptist 0

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments