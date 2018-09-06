Subscribe for 33¢ / day
clip art soccer

SOCCER

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Butler 4, Evansville 0

DePaul 1, Loyola 0

Wisconsin 1, Illinois St. 0

NORTHERN SUN

Winona St. 2, Upper Iowa 0

U-Mary 5, Black Hills St. 3

Central Missouri 3, St. Cloud St. 0

Northwest Nazarene 2, Northern St. 1

IOWA COLLEGE

Carleton 1, Grinnell 0, OT

College men

MID-AMERICA INTERCOLLEGIATE

Midwestern St. 2, Fort Hays St. 1

Northeastern St. 2, Rogers St. 1

