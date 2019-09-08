clip art soccer

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Indiana State 1, Dayton 0

Loyola 2, Missouri 1

UMKC 1, Drake 1

Missouri State 1, SIU-Edwardsville 0

Belmont 4, Evansville 2

Canisius 1, Valparaiso 0

Illinois 3, Illinois State 2

BIG 12

Iowa State 1, Nebraska-Omaha 0

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa 1, William Jewell 1

AMERICAN RIVERS

North Park 1, Central 0

Dubuque 2, College of St. Scholastica 1

Simpson 0, Wisconsin-Platteville 0 2 OT

IOWA COLLEGES

Carleton 5, Grinnell 1

College men

IOWA COLLEGES

Carleton 1, Grinnell 0

AMERICAN RIVERS

Dubuque 1, College of St. Scholastica 0

Gustavus Adolphus 6, Simpson 1

