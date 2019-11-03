College women
UPPER IOWA
SW Minnesota St. 4, Upper Iowa 0
IOWA COLLEGES
Cornell 1, Knox 0
College men
GLIAC
Saginaw Valley St. 2, Upper Iowa 0
IOWA COLLEGES
Knox 2, Cornell 1
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Region XI Championship
Marshalltown 1, Iowa Lakes 0
UPPER IOWA
SW Minnesota St. 4, Upper Iowa 0
IOWA COLLEGES
Cornell 1, Knox 0
GLIAC
Saginaw Valley St. 2, Upper Iowa 0
IOWA COLLEGES
Knox 2, Cornell 1
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Region XI Championship
Marshalltown 1, Iowa Lakes 0
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.