College women

BIG TEN

Purdue 1, Iowa 0

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois State 3, Stetson 2

Loyola 1, Eastern Michigan 0

IUPUI 1, Evansville 0

Indiana State 3, Purdue-Fort Wayne 0

AMERICAN RIVERS

St. Catherine 5, Luther 2

Simpson 1, Knox 0

Wis.-Stevens Point 1, Dubuque 0

Nebraska Wesleyan 2, Grinnell 0

UW-Eau Claire 3, Central 0

IOWA COLLEGES

Fontbonne 5, Cornell 2

NORTHERN SUN

Minnesota-Mankato 6, Upper Iowa 0

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

Nebraska Wesleyan 2, Cornell 1

NORTHERN SUN

Northern Michigan 2, Upper Iowa 0

