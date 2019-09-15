clip art soccer

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 3, North Dakota St. 0

Austin Peay 2, Evansville 0

Indiana State 1, Belmont 1

Missouri State 1, Murray State 0

Illinois State 1, Western Illinois 0

IUPUI 3, Valparaiso 1

Loyola 2, Northern Illinois 0

BIG 12

Iowa State 2, SIU-Edwardsville 1 (OT)

NORTHERN SUN

UW-Parkside 2, Upper Iowa 0

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther 2, St. Scholastica 0

UW-Stevens Point 3, Coe 2

Simpson 3, Concordia-Chicago 0

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

 

Buena Vista at Minn.-Morris 1, Buena Vista 0

Central 4, Gustavus Adolphus 3

Coe 2, MacMurray 1

Loras 2, St. Olaf, 0

Luther 3, St. Scholastica 0

Neb. Wesleyan 1, Westminster 0

Wartburg 1, Hamline 0

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Hawkeye 6, UNI Club 1

Indian Hills 8, John Wood 0

Iowa Lakes 6, Parkland 1

 

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 5, Concordia-Chicago 0

Concordia-Moorhead 7, Buena Vista 0

Wartburg 4, Gustavus Adolphus 0

 

IOWA COLLEGE

Cornell 2, MacMurray 0

Grinnell 3, Bethany Lutheran 0

 

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Northeast 7, Northwest 0

 

