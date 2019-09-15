College women
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 3, North Dakota St. 0
Austin Peay 2, Evansville 0
Indiana State 1, Belmont 1
Missouri State 1, Murray State 0
Illinois State 1, Western Illinois 0
IUPUI 3, Valparaiso 1
Loyola 2, Northern Illinois 0
BIG 12
Iowa State 2, SIU-Edwardsville 1 (OT)
NORTHERN SUN
UW-Parkside 2, Upper Iowa 0
AMERICAN RIVERS
Luther 2, St. Scholastica 0
UW-Stevens Point 3, Coe 2
Simpson 3, Concordia-Chicago 0
College men
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista at Minn.-Morris 1, Buena Vista 0
Coe 2, MacMurray 1
Loras 2, St. Olaf, 0
Luther 3, St. Scholastica 0
Neb. Wesleyan 1, Westminster 0
Wartburg 1, Hamline 0
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Hawkeye 6, UNI Club 1
Indian Hills 8, John Wood 0
Iowa Lakes 6, Parkland 1
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 5, Concordia-Chicago 0
Concordia-Moorhead 7, Buena Vista 0
Wartburg 4, Gustavus Adolphus 0
IOWA COLLEGE
Cornell 2, MacMurray 0
Grinnell 3, Bethany Lutheran 0
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Northeast 7, Northwest 0
