clip art soccer

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista 2, Dordt 2

Central 2, Northwestern-St. Paul 1

Loras 4, Saint Mary’s (Minn.) 0

Simpson 2, Wis.-Platteville 0

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 4, Northwestern-St. Paul 2

Dordt 5, Buena Vista 1

Dubuque 2, Knox 0

Simpson 2, William Penn 0

