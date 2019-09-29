clip art soccer

College women

BIG TEN

Northwestern 2, Iowa 1 OT

IOWA COLLEGES

Cornell 0, Lake Forest 0

Grinnell 2, Lawrence 0

College men

IOWA COLLEGES

Lake Forest 3, Cornell 0

Lawrence 4, Grinnell 3

NORTHERN SUN

Northwood 5, Upper Iowa 0

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments