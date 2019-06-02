Prep boys
State tournament
GAMES TUESDAY
Class 1A consolation
West Liberty vs. Sioux Center, 11:10 a.m.
Class 1A championship
Iowa City Regina vs. Waterloo Columbus, noon
Class 2A consolation
Gilbert vs. Hudson, 1:40 p.m.
Class 2A championship
C.R. Xavier vs. Lewis Central, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A consolation
Bettendorf vs. C.R. Washington, 4:10 p.m.
Class 3A championship
Waukee vs. Iowa City West, 5 p.m.
