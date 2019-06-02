clip art soccer

Prep boys

State tournament

GAMES TUESDAY

Class 1A consolation

West Liberty vs. Sioux Center, 11:10 a.m.

Class 1A championship

Iowa City Regina vs. Waterloo Columbus, noon

Class 2A consolation

Gilbert vs. Hudson, 1:40 p.m.

Class 2A championship

C.R. Xavier vs. Lewis Central, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A consolation

Bettendorf vs. C.R. Washington, 4:10 p.m.

Class 3A championship

Waukee vs. Iowa City West, 5 p.m.

