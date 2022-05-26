 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Soccer: Boys' state soccer pairings

Prep boys

State Soccer Pairings

At James Cownie Soccer Park

First Round

Class 1A

Wednesday, June 1

Noon – Western Christian vs. Burlington Notre Dame, Field 6

12:10 p.m. – West Liberty vs. Nevada, Field 7

12:20 p.m. – North Fayette Valley vs. Davenport Assumption, Field 8

12:30 p.m. – Dyersville Beckman vs. West Central Valley, Field 9

Class 2A

2:30 p.m. – Pella vs. Spencer, Field 6

2:40 p.m. – Marion vs. Gilbert, Field 7

2:50 p.m. – Council Bluffs Lewis Central vs. Humboldt, Field 8

3 p.m. – Bondurant-Farrar vs. Newton, Field 9

Class 3A

5 p.m. – Ankeny vs. Waukee Northwest, Field 6

5:10 p.m. – Urbandale vs. Ankeny Centennial, Field 7

5:20 p.m. – Iowa City West vs. Pleasant Valley, Field 8

5:30 p.m. – Johnston vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie, Field 9

