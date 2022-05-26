Soccer: Boys' state soccer pairings

Prep boys
State Soccer Pairings
At James Cownie Soccer Park
First Round
Class 1A
Wednesday, June 1
Noon – Western Christian vs. Burlington Notre Dame, Field 6
12:10 p.m. – West Liberty vs. Nevada, Field 7
12:20 p.m. – North Fayette Valley vs. Davenport Assumption, Field 8
12:30 p.m. – Dyersville Beckman vs. West Central Valley, Field 9
Class 2A
2:30 p.m. – Pella vs. Spencer, Field 6
2:40 p.m. – Marion vs. Gilbert, Field 7
2:50 p.m. – Council Bluffs Lewis Central vs. Humboldt, Field 8
3 p.m. – Bondurant-Farrar vs. Newton, Field 9
Class 3A
5 p.m. – Ankeny vs. Waukee Northwest, Field 6
5:10 p.m. – Urbandale vs. Ankeny Centennial, Field 7
5:20 p.m. – Iowa City West vs. Pleasant Valley, Field 8
5:30 p.m. – Johnston vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie, Field 9