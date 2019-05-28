clip art soccer

Prep boys

State tournament

At Des Moines

CLASS 1A

Games Thursday

North Polk (14-3) vs. West Liberty (10-7), noon

Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.

Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.

Sioux Center (13-4) vs. Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Games Thursday

Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.

Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.

Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.

Council Bluffs Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Games Thursday

Waukee (19-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.

Bettendorf (12-2) vs. Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.

Iowa City West (16-1) vs. Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.

Marshalltown (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.

Prep girls

Regional scores

METRO

Columbus 1, Clear Lake 0

AREA

Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 6, Decorah 0

Denver 4, Aplington-Parkersburg 0

Harlan 3, Logan-Magnolia 0

Council Bluffs Lewis Central 5, Glenwood 1

Spencer 10, Spirit Lake 0

Dyersville Beckman 10, Monticello 0

Sioux City Heelan 10, West Sioux 0

Columbus Junction 7, Wapello 0

Davenport Assumption 10, West Liberty 0

Holy Trinity 3, Mid-Prairie 1

Bellevue Marquette 1, Anamosa 0

Mount Vernon 3, Independence 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10, Missouri Valley 0

Tri-Center 2, AHSTW 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 2, Davenport North 0

Burlington Notre Dame 6, Burlington 0

Denison-Schleswig 6, Carroll 1

