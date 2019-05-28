Prep boys
State tournament
At Des Moines
CLASS 1A
Games Thursday
North Polk (14-3) vs. West Liberty (10-7), noon
Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.
Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.
Sioux Center (13-4) vs. Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Games Thursday
Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.
Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Games Thursday
Waukee (19-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.
Bettendorf (12-2) vs. Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.
Iowa City West (16-1) vs. Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.
Marshalltown (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.
Prep girls
Regional scores
METRO
Columbus 1, Clear Lake 0
AREA
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 6, Decorah 0
Denver 4, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Harlan 3, Logan-Magnolia 0
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 5, Glenwood 1
Spencer 10, Spirit Lake 0
Dyersville Beckman 10, Monticello 0
Sioux City Heelan 10, West Sioux 0
Columbus Junction 7, Wapello 0
Davenport Assumption 10, West Liberty 0
Holy Trinity 3, Mid-Prairie 1
Bellevue Marquette 1, Anamosa 0
Mount Vernon 3, Independence 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10, Missouri Valley 0
Tri-Center 2, AHSTW 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 2, Davenport North 0
Burlington Notre Dame 6, Burlington 0
Denison-Schleswig 6, Carroll 1
