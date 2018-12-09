Try 1 month for 99¢
Battle of Waterloo

Dec. 14-15 (Young Arena)

Friday pairings

Bracket A

9 a.m. -- Don Bosco vs. Waterloo East, Mat 3

9 a.m. -- New Hampton-Turkey Valley vs. Independence, Mat 4

9 a.m. -- Cedar Falls vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie, Mat 1

9 a.m. -- Nashua-Plainfield vs. Osage, Mat 2

Bracket B

9 a.m. -- Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Waterloo Columbus, Mat 6

9 a.m. -- Crestwood vs. Union, Mat 5 

9 a.m. -- Western Dubuque vs. Iowa City High, Mat 8

9 a.m. -- Charles City vs. Lisbon, Mat 7

Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 11 a.m. Championship, third, fifth and seventh-place matches 1 p.m.

Bracket C

4 p.m. -- West Delaware vs. Wapsie Valley, Mat 6

4 p.m. -- Linn-Mar vs. Lake Mills, Mat 5

4 p.m. -- Davenport Assumption vs. Clear Lake, Mat 8

4 p.m. -- Pleasant Valley vs. Ankeny, May 7

Bracket D

4 p.m. -- Denver vs. Waterloo West, Mat 3

4 p.m. -- Clarion-Goldfield vs. North Scott, Mat 4

4 p.m. -- Sioux City Heelan vs. Indianola, Mat 1

4 p.m. -- Mason City vs. West Des Moines Valley, Mat 2

Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 6 p.m., Championship, third, fifth and seventh-place matches, 8 p.m. 

