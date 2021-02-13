Saturday's USHL results

USHL
Saturday's results
Waterloo 5, Tri-City 4
Green Bay 5, Muskegon 3
Chicago 3, Dubuque 2
Sioux City 3, Lincoln 1
Omaha 7, Fargo 4
