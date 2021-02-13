 Skip to main content
Saturday's USHL results
USHL

Saturday's results

Waterloo 5, Tri-City 4

Green Bay 5, Muskegon 3

Chicago 3, Dubuque 2

Sioux City 3, Lincoln 1

Omaha 7, Fargo 4

