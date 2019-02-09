Try 1 month for 99¢
College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Northern Iowa 29, Utah Valley 12

CSU Bakersfield 18, Fresno St. 12

Oklahoma 31, Edinboro 6

Fresno St. 41, Cal Poly 6

Big Ten

Indiana 31, Stanford 7

Northern Sun

St. Cloud St. 30, Minn. St.-Mankato 9

U-Mary 18, Augustana 17

