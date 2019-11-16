College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Lehigh 20, Oklahoma St. 20
Northern Colorado 31, West Virginia 10
Wyoming 21, Air Force 21
Big Ten
Rutgers 24, CSU Bakersfield 12
American Rivers
Central 21, Alma 20
Central 22, Ohio Northern 20
Central 23, Adrian (Mich.) 16
Central 51, Milwaukee School of Engineering 0
