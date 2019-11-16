clip art wrestling

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Lehigh 20, Oklahoma St. 20

Northern Colorado 31, West Virginia 10

Wyoming 21, Air Force 21

Big Ten

Rutgers 24, CSU Bakersfield 12

American Rivers

Central 21, Alma 20

Central 22, Ohio Northern 20

Central 23, Adrian (Mich.) 16

Central 51, Milwaukee School of Engineering 0

