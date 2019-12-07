WRESTLING
College
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa 28, U-Mary 6
American Rivers
Loras 33, Wis.-Whitewater 18
Luther 25, Wis.-Stevens Point 16
Wis.-La Crosse 28, Loras 18
Loras 37, Wis.-La Crosse 9
Coe 27, Wis.-La Crosse 11
Coe 35, Wis.-Whitewater 18
