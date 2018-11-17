College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Pittsburgh 21, Northern Iowa 19
Cornell 20, West Virginia 15
Oklahoma St. 45, South Dakota St. 6
Iowa colleges
Cornell 24, Alma 20
Olivet 33, Cornell 3
Heidelberg 23, Cornell 20
Cornell 36, Ozarks 10
(0) comments
