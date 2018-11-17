Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art wrestling

College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Pittsburgh 21, Northern Iowa 19

Cornell 20, West Virginia 15

Oklahoma St. 45, South Dakota St. 6

Iowa colleges

Cornell 24, Alma 20

Olivet 33, Cornell 3

Heidelberg 23, Cornell 20

Cornell 36, Ozarks 10

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments