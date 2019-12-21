clip art wrestling

College scores

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

American Rivers

Gator "Boots" Duals

Luther 45, Penn College of Technology 3

Luther 40, Delaware Valley 6

Luther 45, Huntingdon 5

Simpson 25, University of the Ozarks 17

Delaware Valley 27, Simpson 25

Millikin 34, Simpson 12

Manchester 32, Simpson 12

Summaries

LUTHER 45, PA.-TECHNOLOGY 3

125 -- Camacho (Luth) pinned Stilgenbauer, 2:07, 133 -- Defiore (Luth) tech. fall over Bauer, 16-0, 4:24, 141 -- Mandler (Luth) dec. Jens, 7-2, 149 -- Egan (Luth) dec. Walker, 6-4, SV1, 157 -- Miller (Luth) tech. fall over Schreck, 16-1, 2:37, 165 -- Weaver (Luth) won by forfeit, 174 -- Nugent (Luth) tech. fall over Bergeron, 16-1, 2:43, 184 -- Galasso (PT) dec. Kuehn, 8-7, 197 -- Corn (Luth) pinned Mooney, 1:15, 285 -- Feldpausch (Luth) pinned McGinley, :48.

LUTHER 40, DEL. VALLEY 6

125 -- Camacho (Luth) won by forfeit, 133 -- Rush (DV) dec. Difoire, 4-3, 141 -- Mandler (Luth) won by forfeit, 149 -- Egan (Luth) dec. Widing, 8-6, 157 -- Miller (Luth) maj. dec. Meyers, 12-3, 165 -- O'Neill (DV) dec. Weaver, 9-4, 174 -- Nugent (Luth) pinned Nase, 2:54, 184 -- Kuehn (Luth) pinned Costanza, 1:45, 197 -- Corn (Luth) pinned Bord, 2:54, 285 -- Feldpausch (Luth) dec. Ait Boulahri, 8-1.

LUTHER 45, HUNTINGDON 5

125 -- Camacho (Luth) won by forfeit, 133 -- Difiore (Luth) tech. fall over Powell, 16-0, 2:41, 141 -- Mandler (Luth) pinned Mort, :34, 149 -- Egan (Luth) dec. Pearson, 4-1, 157 -- Fontenot (Hunt) pinned Miller, 2:26, 165 -- Weaver (Luth) tech. fall over Spencer, 15-0, 3:27, 174 -- Nugent (Luth) pinned Pittman, 1:22, 184 -- Kuehn (Luth) pinned Hirsh, 1:04, 197 -- corn (Luth) tech. fall over Haury, 15-0, 5:42, 285 -- Feldpausch (Luth) dec. Pearson, 4-2.

