College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Pittsburgh 37, West Virginia 3

Big Ten

Nebraska 22, North Carolina 15

American Rivers

Loras 30, Millikin 9

Augsburg 25, Loras 12

Luther 55, Wilmington (Ohio) 0

Luther 36, Manchester (Ind.) 7

Luther 32, Elmhurst (Ill.) 7

Luther 42, Huntingdon (Ala.) 6

Dubuque 30, Milwaukee School of Engineering 16

Wis.-Stevens Point 27, Dubuque 15

Dubuque 28, Wheaton (Ill.) 16

Univ. of the Ozarks 36, Neb. Wesleyan 14

Neb. Wesleyan 34, Wis.-Eau Claire II 24

Wis.-Eau Claire I 40, Neb. Wesleyan 15

NW Kansas Technical College 38, Buena Vista 15

Buena Vista 39, Univ. of the Ozarks 14

Buena Vista 28, Wis.-Eau Claire II 24

