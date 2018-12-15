College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Pittsburgh 37, West Virginia 3
Big Ten
Nebraska 22, North Carolina 15
American Rivers
Loras 30, Millikin 9
Augsburg 25, Loras 12
Luther 55, Wilmington (Ohio) 0
Luther 36, Manchester (Ind.) 7
Luther 32, Elmhurst (Ill.) 7
Luther 42, Huntingdon (Ala.) 6
Dubuque 30, Milwaukee School of Engineering 16
Wis.-Stevens Point 27, Dubuque 15
Dubuque 28, Wheaton (Ill.) 16
Univ. of the Ozarks 36, Neb. Wesleyan 14
Neb. Wesleyan 34, Wis.-Eau Claire II 24
Wis.-Eau Claire I 40, Neb. Wesleyan 15
NW Kansas Technical College 38, Buena Vista 15
Buena Vista 39, Univ. of the Ozarks 14
Buena Vista 28, Wis.-Eau Claire II 24
