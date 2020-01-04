College scores
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Northern Iowa 32, Utah Valley 12
Northern Sun
Wis.-Parkside 28, Minn. St.-Moorhead 13
American Rivers
Jim Fox Duals
Dubuque 28, Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) 15
Dubuque 46, Fontbonne 3
Dubuque 42, Milwaukee School of Engineering 12
Milwaukee School of Engineering 31, Fontbonne 21
Concordia-Moorhead 41, Fontbonne 9
Milwaukee School of Engineering 35, Concordia-Moorhead 18
