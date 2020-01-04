clip art wrestling

College scores

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Northern Iowa 32, Utah Valley 12

Northern Sun

Wis.-Parkside 28, Minn. St.-Moorhead 13

American Rivers

Jim Fox Duals

Dubuque 28, Concordia-Moorhead (Minn.) 15

Dubuque 46, Fontbonne 3

Dubuque 42, Milwaukee School of Engineering 12

Milwaukee School of Engineering 31, Fontbonne 21

Concordia-Moorhead 41, Fontbonne 9

Milwaukee School of Engineering 35, Concordia-Moorhead 18

