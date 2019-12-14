clip art wrestling

College scores

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. 26, Chattanooga 7

American Rivers

Luther 22, Dubuque 18

Loras 29, Millikin (Ill.) 10

Prep scores

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Mississippi Valley

Linn-Mar 40, Cedar Rapids Prairie 39

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments