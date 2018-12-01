Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art wrestling

College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa 19, Iowa St. 18

Big Ten

Iowa 19, Iowa St. 18

American Rivers

Loras 20, Wis.-Whitewater 19

Loras 22, Wis.-La Crosse 11

Luther 25, Cornell 13

Wis.-Stevens Point 31, Luther 8

Iowa college

Wis.-Stevens Point 32, Cornell 16

Prep

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Tri-Rivers

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 63, East Buchanan 16

East Buchanan 59, BGM 18

Williamsburg 57, East Buchanan 15

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments