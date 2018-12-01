College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa 19, Iowa St. 18
Big Ten
Iowa 19, Iowa St. 18
American Rivers
Loras 20, Wis.-Whitewater 19
Loras 22, Wis.-La Crosse 11
Luther 25, Cornell 13
Wis.-Stevens Point 31, Luther 8
Iowa college
Wis.-Stevens Point 32, Cornell 16
Prep
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Tri-Rivers
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 63, East Buchanan 16
East Buchanan 59, BGM 18
Williamsburg 57, East Buchanan 15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.