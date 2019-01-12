Try 1 month for 99¢
College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Nebraska 22, Northern Iowa 12

Oklahoma St. 27, Princeton 12

Pittsburgh 22, North Dakota St. 11

Big Ten

Michigan 28, Illinois 10

Northern Sun

Augsburg (Minn.) 32, SW Minnesota St. 6

Minn. St.-Moorhead 24, Minot St. 13

Prep

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Lake Mills Duals

Southeast Polk JV 48, North Butler/Clarksville 18

North Butler-Clarksville 63, North Union 5

Lake Mills 62, North Butler/Clarksville 15

Algona 43, North Butler/Clarksville 27

North Butler/Clarksville 52, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 21

Others

Clear Lake 51, Dike-New Hartford 24

Humboldt 57, Dike-New Hartford 24

Independence 52, Dike-New Hartford 22

Kasson-Mantorville, Minn. 77, Dike-New Hartford 0

Osage 54, Dike-New Hartford 21

Independence 37, Clear Lake 33

Humboldt 42, Independence 35

Kasson-Mantorville, Minn. 70, Independence 4

Osage 53, Independence 28

Osage 48, Clear Lake 24

Osage 47, Humboldt 31

Kasson-Mantorville, Minn. 63, Osage 3

