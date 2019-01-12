College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Nebraska 22, Northern Iowa 12
Oklahoma St. 27, Princeton 12
Pittsburgh 22, North Dakota St. 11
Big Ten
Michigan 28, Illinois 10
Northern Sun
Augsburg (Minn.) 32, SW Minnesota St. 6
Minn. St.-Moorhead 24, Minot St. 13
Prep
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Lake Mills Duals
Southeast Polk JV 48, North Butler/Clarksville 18
North Butler-Clarksville 63, North Union 5
Lake Mills 62, North Butler/Clarksville 15
Algona 43, North Butler/Clarksville 27
North Butler/Clarksville 52, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 21
Others
Clear Lake 51, Dike-New Hartford 24
Humboldt 57, Dike-New Hartford 24
Independence 52, Dike-New Hartford 22
Kasson-Mantorville, Minn. 77, Dike-New Hartford 0
Osage 54, Dike-New Hartford 21
Independence 37, Clear Lake 33
Humboldt 42, Independence 35
Kasson-Mantorville, Minn. 70, Independence 4
Osage 53, Independence 28
Osage 48, Clear Lake 24
Osage 47, Humboldt 31
Kasson-Mantorville, Minn. 63, Osage 3
