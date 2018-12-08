Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art wrestling

College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Wyoming 29, North Dakota St. 6

Big Ten

Iowa 28, Lehigh 14

Prep

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Mississippi Valley

Linn-Mar 54, Cedar Rapids Prairie 24

Area

Carroll 45, North Butler 35

North Butler 39, Gilbert 28

GTRA 42, North Butler 36

Humboldt 69, North Butler 6

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments