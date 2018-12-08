College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Wyoming 29, North Dakota St. 6
Big Ten
Iowa 28, Lehigh 14
Prep
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Mississippi Valley
Linn-Mar 54, Cedar Rapids Prairie 24
Area
Carroll 45, North Butler 35
North Butler 39, Gilbert 28
GTRA 42, North Butler 36
Humboldt 69, North Butler 6
