Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art wrestling

College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Dubuque Duals

Concordia (Minn.) 38, Cornell 11

Wis.-Oshkosh 36, Cornell 12

Dubuque 21 Cornell 18

Dubuque 51, MacMurray (Ill.) 6

Dubuque 37, Concordia (Wis.) 6

Prep

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Dyersville Beckman 60, Starmont (Arlington) 24

Center Point-Urbana 59, Starmont 18

Maquoketa Valley (Delhi) 37, Starmont 30

Starmont 39, Midland 30

Wilton 47, Starmont 30

Storm Duals

Hudson 65, Collins-Maxwell 12

Iowa Falls-Alden 45, Hudson 31

Hudson 44, South Hardin-BCLUW 36

Hudson 66, Rockford 6

Iowa Falls-Alden 78, Collins-Maxwell 6

Iowa Falls-Alden 84, Rockford 0

Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Southeast Polk 33

South Hardin-BCLUW 45, Mason City Newman 35

South Hardin-BCLUW 60, South Hamilton 27

Southeast Polk 46, South Hardin-BCLUW 25

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments