College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Dubuque Duals
Concordia (Minn.) 38, Cornell 11
Wis.-Oshkosh 36, Cornell 12
Dubuque 21 Cornell 18
Dubuque 51, MacMurray (Ill.) 6
Dubuque 37, Concordia (Wis.) 6
Prep
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Dyersville Beckman 60, Starmont (Arlington) 24
Center Point-Urbana 59, Starmont 18
Maquoketa Valley (Delhi) 37, Starmont 30
Starmont 39, Midland 30
Wilton 47, Starmont 30
Storm Duals
Hudson 65, Collins-Maxwell 12
Iowa Falls-Alden 45, Hudson 31
Hudson 44, South Hardin-BCLUW 36
Hudson 66, Rockford 6
Iowa Falls-Alden 78, Collins-Maxwell 6
Iowa Falls-Alden 84, Rockford 0
Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Southeast Polk 33
South Hardin-BCLUW 45, Mason City Newman 35
South Hardin-BCLUW 60, South Hamilton 27
Southeast Polk 46, South Hardin-BCLUW 25
