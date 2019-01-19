College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Oklahoma St. 36, Pittsburgh 9
Northern Sun
St. Cloud St. 35, U-Mary 4
Augustana 28, SW Minnesota St. 9
American Rivers Duals
Wartburg 43, Dubuque -1
Wartburg 44, Buena Vista 3
Wartburg 31, Central 9
Central 40, Buena Vista 3
Central 39, Dubuque 6
Buena Vista 27, Dubuque 21
Neb. Wesleyan 24, Simpson 18
Coe 35, Simpson 6
Loras 39, Simpson 4
Loras 38, Neb. Wesleyan 3
Coe 41, Neb. Wesleyan 9
Loras 30, Coe 14
Loras 35, Luther 3
Luther 33, Simpson 6
Coe 26, Luther 14
Luther 43, Neb. Wesleyan 3
Prep
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
I.C. High Clyde Bean Duals
Iowa City High 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 12
Solon 52, Muscatine 21
Iowa City High 50, Muscatine 30
Solon 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 9
Solon 47, Iowa City High 24
Muscatine 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 23
