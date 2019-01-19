Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art wrestling

College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Oklahoma St. 36, Pittsburgh 9

Northern Sun

St. Cloud St. 35, U-Mary 4

Augustana 28, SW Minnesota St. 9

American Rivers Duals

Wartburg 43, Dubuque -1

Wartburg 44, Buena Vista 3

Wartburg 31, Central 9

Central 40, Buena Vista 3

Central 39, Dubuque 6

Buena Vista 27, Dubuque 21

Neb. Wesleyan 24, Simpson 18

Coe 35, Simpson 6

Loras 39, Simpson 4

Loras 38, Neb. Wesleyan 3

Coe 41, Neb. Wesleyan 9

Loras 30, Coe 14

Loras 35, Luther 3

Luther 33, Simpson 6

Coe 26, Luther 14

Luther 43, Neb. Wesleyan 3

Prep

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

I.C. High Clyde Bean Duals

Iowa City High 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 12

Solon 52, Muscatine 21

Iowa City High 50, Muscatine 30

Solon 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 9

Solon 47, Iowa City High 24

Muscatine 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 23

