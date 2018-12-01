College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
NCAA Tournament
Penn St. def. Syracuse 25-13, 25-20, 25-16
Kentucky def. Purdue 25-20, 25-21, 25-14
Michigan def. Pittsburgh 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 21-25, 15-9
Minnesota def. South Carolina 25-12, 25-15, 25-15
Illinois def. Louisville 25-22, 26-28, 25-17, 25-18
Nebraska def. Missouri 25-14, 25-22, 25-18
Washington def. Creighton 25-19, 25-21, 25-23
Marquette def. Cincinnati 25-19, 25-21, 25-16
Stanford def. Loyola Marymount 25-20, 25-15, 25-17
BYU def. Utah 25-16, 25-21, 25-18
Washington St. vs. Tennessee, late
USC vs. San Diego, late
