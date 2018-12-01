Try 1 month for 99¢
Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

NCAA Tournament

Penn St. def. Syracuse 25-13, 25-20, 25-16

Kentucky def. Purdue 25-20, 25-21, 25-14

Michigan def. Pittsburgh 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 21-25, 15-9

Minnesota def. South Carolina 25-12, 25-15, 25-15

Illinois def. Louisville 25-22, 26-28, 25-17, 25-18

Nebraska def. Missouri 25-14, 25-22, 25-18

Washington def. Creighton 25-19, 25-21, 25-23

Marquette def. Cincinnati 25-19, 25-21, 25-16

Stanford def. Loyola Marymount 25-20, 25-15, 25-17

BYU def. Utah 25-16, 25-21, 25-18

Washington St. vs. Tennessee, late

USC vs. San Diego, late

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments