College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Nebraska def. Iowa 25-20, 23-25. 25-27, 25-18, 15-6
Missouri Valley
Illinois St. def. Loyola 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20
Indiana St. def. Missouri St. 18-25, 25-23, 29-27, 25-22
Southern Illinois def. Evansville 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10
Valparaiso def. Bradley 25-15, 25-22, 25-19
Northern Sun
St. Cloud St. def. Upper Iowa 26-24, 17-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-13
