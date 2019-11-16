Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Nebraska def. Iowa 25-20, 23-25. 25-27, 25-18, 15-6

Missouri Valley

Illinois St. def. Loyola 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20

Indiana St. def. Missouri St. 18-25, 25-23, 29-27, 25-22

Southern Illinois def. Evansville 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10

Valparaiso def. Bradley 25-15, 25-22, 25-19

Northern Sun

St. Cloud St. def. Upper Iowa 26-24, 17-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-13

