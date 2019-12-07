VOLLEYBALL
College women
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
NCAA Tournament
At State College, Pa.
Penn St. def. Towson 22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20
At Pittsburgh
Cincinnati def. Pittsburgh 24-26, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21, 15-13
At Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin def. UCLA 25-18, 25-21, 25-14
At Provo, Utah
Utah def. BYU 25-15, 25-15, 25-15
At Minneapolis
Creighton vs. Minnesota, late
At Seattle
South Carolina vs. Washington, late
At Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky def. Michigan 25-19, 25-19, 25-20
At West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue def. Marquette 22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13
At Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska def. Missouri 20-25, 25-20, 32-30, 25-18
At Waco, Texas
Baylor def. USC 25-23, 25-17, 25-22
At Stanford, Calif.
Stanford def. Cal Poly 25-13, 25-16, 25-17
At Honolulu, Hawaii
San Diego vs. Hawaii, late
