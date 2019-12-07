Volleyball clip art

VOLLEYBALL

College women

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

NCAA Tournament

At State College, Pa.

Penn St. def. Towson 22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20

At Pittsburgh

Cincinnati def. Pittsburgh 24-26, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21, 15-13

At Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin def. UCLA 25-18, 25-21, 25-14

At Provo, Utah

Utah def. BYU 25-15, 25-15, 25-15

At Minneapolis

Creighton vs. Minnesota, late

At Seattle

South Carolina vs. Washington, late

At Lexington, Ky.

Kentucky def. Michigan 25-19, 25-19, 25-20

At West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue def. Marquette 22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13

At Lincoln, Neb.

Nebraska def. Missouri 20-25, 25-20, 32-30, 25-18

At Waco, Texas

Baylor def. USC 25-23, 25-17, 25-22

At Stanford, Calif.

Stanford def. Cal Poly 25-13, 25-16, 25-17

At Honolulu, Hawaii

San Diego vs. Hawaii, late

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments