Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. def. Kansas St. 25-20, 25-23, 25-16

Big Ten

Iowa def. Indiana 27-25, 20-25, 25-20, 14-25, 16-14

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Evansville 23-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-12

Bradley def. Southern Illinois 25-23, 25-23, 25-19

Indiana St. def. Drake 27-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-15

Missouri St. def. Illinois State 25-17, 17-25, 27-25, 29-27

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. U-Mary 25-10, 25-8, 25-18

American Rivers

Coe def. Buena Vista 25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 27-25

Dubuque def. Simpson 25-16, 25-12, 25-19

Loras def. Central 20-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19

Neb. Wesleyan def. Luther 25-20, 19-25, 25-13, 25-19

Iowa colleges

Cornell def. Illinois College 25-21, 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-7

Grinnell def. Monmouth 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 18-16

Iowa community colleges

Johnson County def, Kirkwood 23-25, 25-23, 26-18, 28-26

Marshalltown def. Southwestern 25-18, 27-25, 25-11

Indian Hills def. Johnson County 25-18, 25-19, 26-24

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments