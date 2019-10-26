College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. def. Kansas St. 25-20, 25-23, 25-16
Big Ten
Iowa def. Indiana 27-25, 20-25, 25-20, 14-25, 16-14
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Evansville 23-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-12
Bradley def. Southern Illinois 25-23, 25-23, 25-19
Indiana St. def. Drake 27-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-15
Missouri St. def. Illinois State 25-17, 17-25, 27-25, 29-27
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. U-Mary 25-10, 25-8, 25-18
American Rivers
Coe def. Buena Vista 25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 27-25
Dubuque def. Simpson 25-16, 25-12, 25-19
Loras def. Central 20-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19
Neb. Wesleyan def. Luther 25-20, 19-25, 25-13, 25-19
Iowa colleges
Cornell def. Illinois College 25-21, 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-7
Grinnell def. Monmouth 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 18-16
Iowa community colleges
Johnson County def, Kirkwood 23-25, 25-23, 26-18, 28-26
Marshalltown def. Southwestern 25-18, 27-25, 25-11
Indian Hills def. Johnson County 25-18, 25-19, 26-24
