SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Indian Hills def. Jefferson 21-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-10, 15-5

Kansas City Kansas def. Kirkwood 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21

Kirkwood def. Grand Rapids 25-18, 24-26, 25-20, 25-22

Johnson County def. Iowa Central 25-22, 25-19, 25-19

Snead St. def. Marshalltown 25-11, 11-24, 27-25, 25-17

Lincoln Land def. Iowa Lakes 25-14, 25-19, 25-23

McHenry def. Iowa Lakes 29-27, 25-8, 25

