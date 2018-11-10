Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

Big 12

Iowa St. def. West Virginia 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15

Big Ten

Iowa def. Michigan St.20-25, 30-28, 25-19, 25-23

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Southern Illinois 25-16, 25-19, 26-24

Bradley def. Loyola 16-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-20, 15-11

Illinois St. def. Valparaiso 25-17, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19

Missouri St. def. Drake 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15

 

