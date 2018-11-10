College women
Big 12
Iowa St. def. West Virginia 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15
Big Ten
Iowa def. Michigan St.20-25, 30-28, 25-19, 25-23
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Southern Illinois 25-16, 25-19, 26-24
Bradley def. Loyola 16-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-20, 15-11
Illinois St. def. Valparaiso 25-17, 25-15, 19-25, 25-19
Missouri St. def. Drake 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15
