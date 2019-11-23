Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Minnesota def. Iowa 25-14, 25-19, 25-22

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Valparaiso 25-20, 25-13, 25-11

Illinois St. def. Evansville 25-15, 25-22, 25-20

Loyola def. Drake 25-13. 25-22, 19-25, 17-25, 15-10

Bradley def. Indiana St. 22-25, 25-16, 25-7, 25-17

Northern Sun Tournament

Concordia-St. Paul def. Minn. Duluth 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-11

Saint Cloud St. def. Upper Iowa 27-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22, 15-10

Iowa community colleges

Kirkwood def. Gulf Coast St. 20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13

Iowa Western def. Hillsborough 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 17-25, 18-16

