College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Minnesota def. Iowa 25-14, 25-19, 25-22
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Valparaiso 25-20, 25-13, 25-11
Illinois St. def. Evansville 25-15, 25-22, 25-20
Loyola def. Drake 25-13. 25-22, 19-25, 17-25, 15-10
Bradley def. Indiana St. 22-25, 25-16, 25-7, 25-17
Northern Sun Tournament
Concordia-St. Paul def. Minn. Duluth 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-11
Saint Cloud St. def. Upper Iowa 27-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22, 15-10
Iowa community colleges
Kirkwood def. Gulf Coast St. 20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13
Iowa Western def. Hillsborough 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 17-25, 18-16
