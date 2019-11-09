College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. def. Kansas St. 25-21, 25-20, 25-18
Big Ten
Nebraska def. Iowa 25-21, 25-18, 25-14
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Bradley 16-25, 27-25, 26-28, 25-20, 15-11
Illinois St. def. Drake 25-13, 26-24, 31-29
Loyola def. Southern Illinois 25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-10
Missouri State def. Valparaiso 25-21, 16-25, 25-16, 18-25, 15-11
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. Bemidji St.25-22, 25-19, 25-16
American Rivers tournament
Championship -- Dubuque def. Wartburg 26-28, 26-24, 25-17, 25-20
Iowa community colleges
Kirkwood def. Metropolitan 25-17, 25-20, 25-23
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.