Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. def. Kansas St. 25-21, 25-20, 25-18

Big Ten

Nebraska def. Iowa 25-21, 25-18, 25-14

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Bradley 16-25, 27-25, 26-28, 25-20, 15-11

Illinois St. def. Drake 25-13, 26-24, 31-29

Loyola def. Southern Illinois 25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-10

Missouri State def. Valparaiso 25-21, 16-25, 25-16, 18-25, 15-11

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. Bemidji St.25-22, 25-19, 25-16

American Rivers tournament

Championship -- Dubuque def. Wartburg 26-28, 26-24, 25-17, 25-20

Iowa community colleges

Kirkwood def. Metropolitan 25-17, 25-20, 25-23

