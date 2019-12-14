Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

NCAA Tournament

At Waco, Texas

Baylor def. Washington 25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18

At Stanford, Calif.

Penn St. (27-5) vs. Stanford (27-4), late

At Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin def. Nebraska 25-18, 25-22, 25-19

At Austin, Texas

Minnesota def. Louisville  25-21, 25-14,, 25-16

