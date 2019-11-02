Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Rutgers def. Iowa 25-23, 25-19, 25-19

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Missouri St. 25-17, 25-19, 25-21

Loyola def. Indiana St. 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21

Southern Illinois def. Drake 25-19, 29-25, 26-24, 25-19

Valparaiso def. Evansville 25-18, 25-19, 25-10

Northern Sun

Concordia-St. Paul def. Upper Iowa 25-21, 25-10, 25-15

American Rivers

Grinnell def. Buena Vista 25-16, 23-25, 15-14, 25-20

Grinnell def. Central 25-21, 25-21, 25-22

Illinois College def. Central 25-21, 25-17, 26-28, 25-12

Illinois def. Buena Vista 25-17, 25-16, 25-22

Neb. Wesleyan def. Augustana (Ill) 25-17, 25-17 26-24

Neb. Wesleyan def. Monmouth 25-16, 24-26, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12

Wartburg def. Cornell 25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 25-14

Wartburg def. Northwestern (Minn.) 25-23, 22-25, 20-25, 27-25, 15-12

Concordia (Wis.) def. Simpson 25-18, 25-15, 25-17

Maranatha Baptist def. Simpson 25-17, 19-25, 18-25, 25-20,15-12

Iowa colleges

Northwestern (Minn.) def. Cornell 24-26 25-18, 25-25-22, 25-12

Iowa community colleges

Iowa Western def. Lincoln Land 3-1

Iowa Western def. Parkland 3-2

Region XI-A semifinals

Iowa Central def. Iowa Lakes 25-7, 25-11, 25-16

Kirkwood def. DMACC def 27-25, 25-14, 25-13

Region XI-B semifinals

NIACC def. Southeastern 3-2

Northeast def. Hawkeye 25-17, 25-14, 25-15

