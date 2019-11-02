College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Rutgers def. Iowa 25-23, 25-19, 25-19
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Missouri St. 25-17, 25-19, 25-21
Loyola def. Indiana St. 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21
Southern Illinois def. Drake 25-19, 29-25, 26-24, 25-19
Valparaiso def. Evansville 25-18, 25-19, 25-10
Northern Sun
Concordia-St. Paul def. Upper Iowa 25-21, 25-10, 25-15
American Rivers
Grinnell def. Buena Vista 25-16, 23-25, 15-14, 25-20
Grinnell def. Central 25-21, 25-21, 25-22
Illinois College def. Central 25-21, 25-17, 26-28, 25-12
Illinois def. Buena Vista 25-17, 25-16, 25-22
Neb. Wesleyan def. Augustana (Ill) 25-17, 25-17 26-24
Neb. Wesleyan def. Monmouth 25-16, 24-26, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12
Wartburg def. Cornell 25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 25-14
Wartburg def. Northwestern (Minn.) 25-23, 22-25, 20-25, 27-25, 15-12
Concordia (Wis.) def. Simpson 25-18, 25-15, 25-17
Maranatha Baptist def. Simpson 25-17, 19-25, 18-25, 25-20,15-12
Iowa colleges
Grinnell def. Buena Vista 25-16, 23-25, 15-14, 25-20
Grinnell def. Central 25-21, 25-21, 25-22
Northwestern (Minn.) def. Cornell 24-26 25-18, 25-25-22, 25-12
Wartburg def. Cornell 25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 25-14
Iowa community colleges
Iowa Western def. Lincoln Land 3-1
Iowa Western def. Parkland 3-2
Region XI-A semifinals
Iowa Central def. Iowa Lakes 25-7, 25-11, 25-16
Kirkwood def. DMACC def 27-25, 25-14, 25-13
Region XI-B semifinals
NIACC def. Southeastern 3-2
Northeast def. Hawkeye 25-17, 25-14, 25-15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.