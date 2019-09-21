Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. def. Iowa 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 18-25, 15-10

Big Ten

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Green Bay 25-23, 25-23, 25-18

Marquette def. Northern Iowa 25-20, 22-25, 28-26, 25-6

Bradley def. Northern Illinois 25-17, 25-20, 25-13

Drake def. North Carolina A&T 25-21, 24-26, 17-25, 25-20 15-6

Evansville def. vs. Mercer 25-17, 14-25, 29-27, 25-22

Dayton def. Illinois St. 19-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 15-13

Loyola def. DePaul 25-15, 21-25, 26-24, 25-19

UIC def. Loyola 25-22, 26-24, 27-25

Austin Peay def. Missouri St. 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 24-26,15-13

Ball St. def. Missouri St. 25-16, 25-18, 25-16

Southern Illinois def. Tennessee Tech 25-12, 19-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-3

Southern Illinois def. Western Illinois 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 26-24

Milwaukee def. Valparaiso 25-18, 25-21, 25-17

Northern Sun

Saint Cloud St. def. Upper Iowa 26-24, 17-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-13

American Rivers

Buena Vista def. Bethany Lutheran 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-11

Central def. Alverno 25-14, 25-10, 25-12

Central def. Concordia-Chicago 25-12, 25-20, 25-19

Wis-Eau Claire def. Coe 25-14, 14-25, 19-25, 25-16, 17-15

Wis.-Platteville def. Coe 25-22, 25-16, 25-22

Loras def. Carleton 25-18, 25-18, 25-12

St. Olaf def. Loras 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 16-14

Lakeland def. Luther 25-18, 25-18, 25-12

Hope def. Luther 25-14, 25-22, 25-16

Wis.-River Falls def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-16, 25-22, 25-20

Grinnell def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-16. 23-25, 25-27, 26-15, 18-16

Wis.-River Falls def. Simpson 25-14, 28-26, 25-20

Wartburg def. Concordia-Chicago 25-13, 29-27, 25-23

Wartburg def. North Central 25-23, 25-19, 26-24

Iowa colleges

Saint Mary’s def. Cornell 25-16, 20-25, 25-22, 28-26

Iowa community colleges

Black Hawk-Moline def. Hawkeye 3-2

Cowley County def. DMACC 3-0

Highland-Illinois def. Southeastern 25-16, 25-9, 25-17

Highland-Kansas def. Northeast 3-1

Hutchinson def. Indian Hills 3-2

Iowa Lakes def. Highland-Illinois 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17

Kansas City Kansas def. DMACC 25-18, 25-22, 25-20

Marshalltown def. Southwestern 25-15, 26-24, 25-18

Northeast def. Waubonsee 3-1

Southeastern def. Lake Land 28-26, 25-23, 25-23

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Cedar Falls def. Hudson 21-14, 17-21, 21-17, 15-3

Cedar Falls def. Hudson 25-10, 25-13

Cedar Falls def. West 25-11, 25-10

Wapsie Valley def. West 21-11, 21-17

Wapsie Valley def. East 22-20, 21-19

Area

Hudson def. Decorah 21-8, 21-19

Hudson def. Don Bosco 21-9, 21-7

Hudson def. Wapsie Valley 25-17, 25-13

North Tama def. Wapsie Valley 21-11, 21-17

Dike-New Hartford def. Janesville 21-13, 21-11

Janesville def. Charles City 21-14, 21-14

Janesville def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-13, 21-23, 15-11

Janesville def. Center Point-Urbana 22-20, 16-21, 15-12

Osage def. Janesville 21-12, 21-16

Osage def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-8, 21-19

Osage def. Charles City 21-13, 21-9

Independence def. Edgewood-Colesburg 19-21, 21-18, 15-3

Independence def. Maquoketa Valley 21-16, 21-12

Independence def. Vinton-Shellsburg 21-17, 21-6

Independence def. West Central 24-26, 25-18, 15-12

West Delaware def. Oelwein 21-10, 21-11

West Delaware def. Starmont 21-11, 21-13

West Delaware def. West Central 21-7, 21-3

West Delaware def. Independence 25-13, 15-15

Jesup def. Easton Valley 21-14, 21-12

Jesup def. Cedar Valley Christian 24-26, 21-13, 15-13

Jesup def. Springville 9-21, 21-16, 15-11

Jesup def. Cascade 20-25, 25-21, 15-5

Jesup def. North Cedar 25-9, 25-17

Central Springs def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-18, 21-17

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Saint Ansgar 21-7, 21-9

Clear Lake def. Saint Ansgar 21-19, 21-17

Saint Ansgar def. Central Springs 21-16, 21-7

Saint Ansgar def. Webster City 21-16, 21-17

Webster City def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-7, 21-15

Nashua-Plainfield def. North Linn 16-21, 21-14, 15-10

Denver def. North Linn 21-15, 21-19

Crestwood 21-21, Turkey Valley 17-10

Turkey Valley def. Dunkerton 18-21, 21-19, 15-10

Turkey Valley def. North Crawford 21-14, 21-9

Turkey Valley def. Postville 21-0, 21-12

Grundy Center def. Durant 21-19, 21-14

Maquoketa def. Grundy Center 19-21, 21-19, 15-12

Union Community def. Maquoketa 21-19, 21-11

Lisbon def. North Fayette Valley 21-14, 21-12

