College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. def. Iowa 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 18-25, 15-10
Big Ten
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Green Bay 25-23, 25-23, 25-18
Marquette def. Northern Iowa 25-20, 22-25, 28-26, 25-6
Bradley def. Northern Illinois 25-17, 25-20, 25-13
Drake def. North Carolina A&T 25-21, 24-26, 17-25, 25-20 15-6
Evansville def. vs. Mercer 25-17, 14-25, 29-27, 25-22
Dayton def. Illinois St. 19-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 15-13
Loyola def. DePaul 25-15, 21-25, 26-24, 25-19
UIC def. Loyola 25-22, 26-24, 27-25
Austin Peay def. Missouri St. 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 24-26,15-13
Ball St. def. Missouri St. 25-16, 25-18, 25-16
Southern Illinois def. Tennessee Tech 25-12, 19-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-3
Southern Illinois def. Western Illinois 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 26-24
Milwaukee def. Valparaiso 25-18, 25-21, 25-17
Northern Sun
Saint Cloud St. def. Upper Iowa 26-24, 17-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-13
American Rivers
Buena Vista def. Bethany Lutheran 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-11
Central def. Alverno 25-14, 25-10, 25-12
Central def. Concordia-Chicago 25-12, 25-20, 25-19
Wis-Eau Claire def. Coe 25-14, 14-25, 19-25, 25-16, 17-15
Wis.-Platteville def. Coe 25-22, 25-16, 25-22
Loras def. Carleton 25-18, 25-18, 25-12
St. Olaf def. Loras 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 16-14
Lakeland def. Luther 25-18, 25-18, 25-12
Hope def. Luther 25-14, 25-22, 25-16
Wis.-River Falls def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-16, 25-22, 25-20
Grinnell def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-16. 23-25, 25-27, 26-15, 18-16
Wis.-River Falls def. Simpson 25-14, 28-26, 25-20
Wartburg def. Concordia-Chicago 25-13, 29-27, 25-23
Wartburg def. North Central 25-23, 25-19, 26-24
Iowa colleges
Saint Mary’s def. Cornell 25-16, 20-25, 25-22, 28-26
Iowa community colleges
Black Hawk-Moline def. Hawkeye 3-2
Cowley County def. DMACC 3-0
Highland-Illinois def. Southeastern 25-16, 25-9, 25-17
Highland-Kansas def. Northeast 3-1
Hutchinson def. Indian Hills 3-2
Iowa Lakes def. Highland-Illinois 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17
Kansas City Kansas def. DMACC 25-18, 25-22, 25-20
Marshalltown def. Southwestern 25-15, 26-24, 25-18
Northeast def. Waubonsee 3-1
Southeastern def. Lake Land 28-26, 25-23, 25-23
Prep girls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Cedar Falls def. Hudson 21-14, 17-21, 21-17, 15-3
Cedar Falls def. Hudson 25-10, 25-13
Cedar Falls def. West 25-11, 25-10
Wapsie Valley def. West 21-11, 21-17
Wapsie Valley def. East 22-20, 21-19
Area
Hudson def. Decorah 21-8, 21-19
Hudson def. Don Bosco 21-9, 21-7
Hudson def. Wapsie Valley 25-17, 25-13
North Tama def. Wapsie Valley 21-11, 21-17
Dike-New Hartford def. Janesville 21-13, 21-11
Janesville def. Charles City 21-14, 21-14
Janesville def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-13, 21-23, 15-11
Janesville def. Center Point-Urbana 22-20, 16-21, 15-12
Osage def. Janesville 21-12, 21-16
Osage def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-8, 21-19
Osage def. Charles City 21-13, 21-9
Independence def. Edgewood-Colesburg 19-21, 21-18, 15-3
Independence def. Maquoketa Valley 21-16, 21-12
Independence def. Vinton-Shellsburg 21-17, 21-6
Independence def. West Central 24-26, 25-18, 15-12
West Delaware def. Oelwein 21-10, 21-11
West Delaware def. Starmont 21-11, 21-13
West Delaware def. West Central 21-7, 21-3
West Delaware def. Independence 25-13, 15-15
Jesup def. Easton Valley 21-14, 21-12
Jesup def. Cedar Valley Christian 24-26, 21-13, 15-13
Jesup def. Springville 9-21, 21-16, 15-11
Jesup def. Cascade 20-25, 25-21, 15-5
Jesup def. North Cedar 25-9, 25-17
Central Springs def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-18, 21-17
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Saint Ansgar 21-7, 21-9
Clear Lake def. Saint Ansgar 21-19, 21-17
Saint Ansgar def. Central Springs 21-16, 21-7
Saint Ansgar def. Webster City 21-16, 21-17
Webster City def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-7, 21-15
Nashua-Plainfield def. North Linn 16-21, 21-14, 15-10
Denver def. North Linn 21-15, 21-19
Crestwood 21-21, Turkey Valley 17-10
Turkey Valley def. Dunkerton 18-21, 21-19, 15-10
Turkey Valley def. North Crawford 21-14, 21-9
Turkey Valley def. Postville 21-0, 21-12
Grundy Center def. Durant 21-19, 21-14
Maquoketa def. Grundy Center 19-21, 21-19, 15-12
Union Community def. Maquoketa 21-19, 21-11
Lisbon def. North Fayette Valley 21-14, 21-12
