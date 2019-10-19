Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big12

Oklahoma def. Iowa St. 25-15, 25-12, 23-25, 25-18

Missouri Valley

Evansville def. Missouri St. 35-23, 13-25, 25-18, 25-22

Illinois St. def. Valparaiso 25-23, 25-21, 25-27, 25-21

Indiana St. def. Southern Illinois 20-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-9

Loyola def. Bradley 25-19, 27-25, 25-10

Northern Sun

Northern St def. Upper Iowa 25-15, 25-12, 25-17

American Rivers

Buena Vista def. Macalester 25-22, 25-14, 25-20

Central def. Lakeland 25-15, 24-26, 25-21, 12-25, 15-12

Edgewood (Wis.) def. Central 25-17, 25-21, 25-23

Coe def. Martin Luther 25-16, 25-12, 25-13

St. Thomas def. Coe 16-25, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24

Luther def. Wis.-Platteville 25-22, 20-25, 25-18, 25-10

Augustana def. Luther 25-20, 25-22, 25-12

Neb. Wesleyan def. Trine 25-18, 25-20, 25-13,

Neb. Wesleyan vs. St. Mary’s (Ind.) 26-28, 25-19, 27-25, 25-19

Wartburg def. Loras 25-19, 17-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-13

Iowa colleges

Grinnell def. Ripon 25-9, 25-23, 25-16

Cornell def. St. Norbert 25-16, 25-22. 19-25, 25-23

Iowa community colleges

Northeast def. Parkland 25-13, 25-13, 25-22

Southwestern def. Red River 3-0

NIACC def. Red River 3-1

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Area

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Bondurant-Farrar 21-12, 21-19

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Knoxville 11-21, 21-14, 15-9

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Pella Christian 21-18, 21-17

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Perry 21-10, 21-11

Janesville def. North Tama 21-11, 21-19

Janesville def. Tripoli 21-16, 21-18

Maquoketa Valley def. Starmont 25-16, 25-10

Starmont def. Clinton Prince of Peace 13-25, 25-23, 15-11

Marshalltown def. Dike-New Hartford 21-19, 29-21, 16-14

South Hardin def. Colfax-Mingo 21-9, 21-14

Union def. ADM 21-15, 21-11

Union def. Albia, 21-15, 21-9

