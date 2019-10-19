College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big12
Oklahoma def. Iowa St. 25-15, 25-12, 23-25, 25-18
Missouri Valley
Evansville def. Missouri St. 35-23, 13-25, 25-18, 25-22
Illinois St. def. Valparaiso 25-23, 25-21, 25-27, 25-21
Indiana St. def. Southern Illinois 20-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-9
Loyola def. Bradley 25-19, 27-25, 25-10
Northern Sun
Northern St def. Upper Iowa 25-15, 25-12, 25-17
American Rivers
Buena Vista def. Macalester 25-22, 25-14, 25-20
Central def. Lakeland 25-15, 24-26, 25-21, 12-25, 15-12
Edgewood (Wis.) def. Central 25-17, 25-21, 25-23
Coe def. Martin Luther 25-16, 25-12, 25-13
St. Thomas def. Coe 16-25, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24
Luther def. Wis.-Platteville 25-22, 20-25, 25-18, 25-10
Augustana def. Luther 25-20, 25-22, 25-12
Neb. Wesleyan def. Trine 25-18, 25-20, 25-13,
Neb. Wesleyan vs. St. Mary’s (Ind.) 26-28, 25-19, 27-25, 25-19
Wartburg def. Loras 25-19, 17-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-13
Iowa colleges
Grinnell def. Ripon 25-9, 25-23, 25-16
Cornell def. St. Norbert 25-16, 25-22. 19-25, 25-23
Iowa community colleges
Northeast def. Parkland 25-13, 25-13, 25-22
Southwestern def. Red River 3-0
NIACC def. Red River 3-1
Prep girls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Area
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Bondurant-Farrar 21-12, 21-19
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Knoxville 11-21, 21-14, 15-9
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Pella Christian 21-18, 21-17
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Perry 21-10, 21-11
Janesville def. North Tama 21-11, 21-19
Janesville def. Tripoli 21-16, 21-18
Maquoketa Valley def. Starmont 25-16, 25-10
Starmont def. Clinton Prince of Peace 13-25, 25-23, 15-11
Marshalltown def. Dike-New Hartford 21-19, 29-21, 16-14
South Hardin def. Colfax-Mingo 21-9, 21-14
Union def. ADM 21-15, 21-11
Union def. Albia, 21-15, 21-9
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.