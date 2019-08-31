College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. def. Ole Miss 25-14, 25-18, 22-15, 25-21
Big Ten
Iowa def. Washington St. 25-19, 25-19, 25-22
Iowa def. James Madison 25-21, 25-17, 28-26
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Liberty 25-23, 24-26 25-18, 25-21
Northern Iowa def. Texas St, 25-23, 25-19, 25-13
UTSA def. Bradley 17-25, 25-19, 25-16
Drake def. South Dakota St. 25-14, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21
Drake def. Eastern Illinois 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 27-25
Fresno St. def. Indiana St. 25-14, 25-18, 25-20
Loyola def. North Dakota St. 25-16, 16-25, 25-23, 25-17
Toledo def. Loyola 15-25, 26-24, 15-25, 25-25, 18-16
DePaul def. Missouri St. 20-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 16-14
Missouri St. def. Southeast Missouri St. 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15
Saint Louis def. Southern Illinois 25-16, 21-25, 36-34. 25-18
Southern Illinois def. Middle Tennessee 15-23, 25-14, 25-21
Pepperdine def. Illinois St. 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17
South Dakota def. Valparaiso 25-20, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23
American Rivers
Bethel def. Buena Vista 25-15, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23
St. Norbert def. Buena Vista 25-22, 25-16, 19-25, 25-11
Central def. Linfield 25-16, 25-19, 25-55
Coe def. Concordia-Moorhead 25-18, 19-25, 25-19 25-22
Northwestern (Minn) def. Coe, 25-23, 17-25, 27-25, 25-18
Dubuque def. Wis.-River Falls 14-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19
Dubuque def. Wis.-Superior 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 25-13
Loras def. Saint Marys (Ind) 25-21, 25-14, 25-19
Loras def. Lake Forest 21-25, 25-18, 25-19
Luther def. Macalester 25-15,25-14, 15-19
Saint Mary’s def. Luther 25-22, 25-9, 25-21
Neb. Wesleyan def. Centenary 25-12, 25-15, 25-18
Neb. Wesleyan def. Austin College 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20
Simpson def. Trine 20-25, 25-19, 25-27, 25-21, 15-9
Wartburg def. Wisconsin Lutheran 25-18, 25-8, 25-11
Wartburg def. Bluffton 25-14, 25-21, 25-13
Iowa college
Grinnell def. Trine 25-20, 25-21, 25-17
Grinnell def. Culver-Stockton 25-13, 25-12, 25-14
Cornell def. Fontbonne 25-14, 25-17, 25-18
Washington U def. Cornell 20-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-23
Iowa community college
Indian Hills def. Otero 17-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-20, 15-13
Kirkwood def. Southeast 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16
Marshalltown def. Southeastern 25-19, 25-14, 25-16
Neosho County def, Iowa Lakes 25-18, 25-19, 25-20
North Dakota Col. of Science def, Kirkwood 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20
Trinity Valley def. Iowa Western 28-26, 25-21, 22-25, 21-25, 15-13
Prep girls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Ankeny 21-21, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8-13
Aplington-Parkersburg 21-21, Pocahontas Area 16-12
Webster City def. Aplington-Parkersburg 21-15, 21-13
Anamosa 20-21-15, Central City 22-15-10
Anamosa 21-14-15, North Linn 11-21-13
Aplington-Parkersburg def. Pocahontas Area 21-16, 21-12
BCLUW def. Davis County 21-12, 21-10
BCLUW def. Ogden 21-17, 12-15
BCLUW def. PCM 21-8, 21-11
Van Meter def. BCLUW 21-15, 15-21, 15-10
Cascade def. Jesup 21-23, 21-15, 15-10
Charles City def. Decorah 21-10, 21-17
Charles City def. Iowa Falls-Alden 21-9, 21-19
Charles City def. Mason City 21-4, 22-20
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. North Butler 21-11, 21-12
Dike-New Hartford def. Linn-Mar 21-19, 21-17
Sioux City East def. Dike-New Hartford 18-21, 22-20, 15-11
Dubuque Senior def. Springville 18-21. 21-15, 15-12
Dubuque Senior def. North Linn 21-13, 16-21, 15-6
Dubuque Senior def. Cascade 21-19, 21-18
Dubuque Senior def. East Buchanan 21-14, 21-17
Monticello def. Dubuque Senior 21-16, 21-18
Dyersville Beckman def. Dubuque Senior 21-6, 21-14
Grundy Center def. BCLUW 21-9, 21-13
Grundy Center def, PCM 21-9, 21-13
Grundy Center def. Van Meter 21-18, 21-9
Grundy Center def. West Marshall 25-18, 25-14
Waterloo Columbus def. Grundy Center 25-13, 12-25, 15-13
Independence def. Oelwein 21-18, 21-9
Independence def. Starmont 22-20, 21-10
Iowa City Liberty def, Charles City 21-13, 21-13
Iowa City Liberty def. Decorah 21-17, 21-15
Iowa City Liberty def. Iowa Falls-Alden 21-19, 21-11
Janesville def. Alburnett 21-11, 21-15
Janesville def. Benton Community 21-8, 21-14
West Delaware 21-21, Janesville 12-13
West Delaware def. Independence 25-10, 23-25, 15-10
Union Community def. Janesville 25-23, 25-17
Union def. Independence 21-17, 21-19
Mason City def. Decorah 24-22, 10-21, 15-11
Mason City def. Iowa Falls-Alden 23-21, 16-21, 15-12
North Butler def. Clear Lake 21-18, 21-11
North Butler def. Harris-Lake Park 21-12, 21-9
North Butler def. South Hamilton21-12, 21-18
North Tama def. Belle Plaine 21-12, 21-12
North Tama def. Meskwaki 21-8, 21-3
North Tama def. Roland-Story 21-19, 21-14
North Tama def. Vinton-Shellsburg 21-11, 21-11
North Tama def. Vinton-Shellsburg 21-15, 21-17
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Red Oask 21-15, 12-21, 15-10
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Carroll 21-28, 22-20
Waterloo East def. Cascade 13-21, 22-20, 15-10
