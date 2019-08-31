Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. def. Ole Miss 25-14, 25-18, 22-15, 25-21

Big Ten

Iowa def. Washington St. 25-19, 25-19, 25-22

Iowa def. James Madison 25-21, 25-17, 28-26

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Liberty 25-23, 24-26 25-18, 25-21

Northern Iowa def. Texas St, 25-23, 25-19, 25-13

UTSA def. Bradley 17-25, 25-19, 25-16

Drake def. South Dakota St. 25-14, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21

Drake def. Eastern Illinois 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 27-25

Fresno St. def. Indiana St. 25-14, 25-18, 25-20

Loyola def. North Dakota St. 25-16, 16-25, 25-23, 25-17

Toledo def. Loyola 15-25, 26-24, 15-25, 25-25, 18-16

DePaul def. Missouri St. 20-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 16-14

Missouri St. def. Southeast Missouri St. 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15

Saint Louis def. Southern Illinois 25-16, 21-25, 36-34. 25-18

Southern Illinois def. Middle Tennessee 15-23, 25-14, 25-21

Pepperdine def. Illinois St. 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17

South Dakota def. Valparaiso 25-20, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23

American Rivers

Bethel def. Buena Vista 25-15, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23

St. Norbert def. Buena Vista 25-22, 25-16, 19-25, 25-11

Central def. Linfield 25-16, 25-19, 25-55

Coe def. Concordia-Moorhead 25-18, 19-25, 25-19 25-22

Northwestern (Minn) def. Coe, 25-23, 17-25, 27-25, 25-18

Dubuque def. Wis.-River Falls 14-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19

Dubuque def. Wis.-Superior 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 25-13

Loras def. Saint Marys (Ind) 25-21, 25-14, 25-19

Loras def. Lake Forest 21-25, 25-18, 25-19

Luther def. Macalester 25-15,25-14, 15-19

Saint Mary’s def. Luther 25-22, 25-9, 25-21

Neb. Wesleyan def. Centenary 25-12, 25-15, 25-18

Neb. Wesleyan def. Austin College 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20

Simpson def. Trine 20-25, 25-19, 25-27, 25-21, 15-9

Wartburg def. Wisconsin Lutheran 25-18, 25-8, 25-11

Wartburg def. Bluffton 25-14, 25-21, 25-13

Iowa college

Grinnell def. Trine 25-20, 25-21, 25-17

Grinnell def. Culver-Stockton 25-13, 25-12, 25-14

Cornell def. Fontbonne 25-14, 25-17, 25-18

Washington U def. Cornell 20-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-23

Iowa community college

Indian Hills def. Otero 17-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-20, 15-13

Kirkwood def. Southeast 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16

Marshalltown def. Southeastern 25-19, 25-14, 25-16

Neosho County def, Iowa Lakes 25-18, 25-19, 25-20

North Dakota Col. of Science def, Kirkwood 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20

Trinity Valley def. Iowa Western 28-26, 25-21, 22-25, 21-25, 15-13

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Ankeny 21-21, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8-13

Aplington-Parkersburg 21-21, Pocahontas Area 16-12

Webster City def. Aplington-Parkersburg 21-15, 21-13

Anamosa 20-21-15, Central City 22-15-10

Anamosa 21-14-15, North Linn 11-21-13

Aplington-Parkersburg def. Pocahontas Area 21-16, 21-12

BCLUW def. Davis County 21-12, 21-10

BCLUW def. Ogden 21-17, 12-15

BCLUW def. PCM 21-8, 21-11

Van Meter def. BCLUW 21-15, 15-21, 15-10

Cascade def. Jesup 21-23, 21-15, 15-10

Charles City def. Decorah 21-10, 21-17

Charles City def. Iowa Falls-Alden 21-9, 21-19

Charles City def. Mason City 21-4, 22-20

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. North Butler 21-11, 21-12

Dike-New Hartford def. Linn-Mar 21-19, 21-17

Sioux City East def. Dike-New Hartford 18-21, 22-20, 15-11

Dubuque Senior def. Springville 18-21. 21-15, 15-12

Dubuque Senior def. North Linn 21-13, 16-21, 15-6

Dubuque Senior def. Cascade 21-19, 21-18

Dubuque Senior def. East Buchanan 21-14, 21-17

Monticello def. Dubuque Senior 21-16, 21-18

Dyersville Beckman def. Dubuque Senior 21-6, 21-14

Grundy Center def. BCLUW 21-9, 21-13

Grundy Center def, PCM 21-9, 21-13

Grundy Center def. Van Meter 21-18, 21-9

Grundy Center def. West Marshall 25-18, 25-14

Waterloo Columbus def. Grundy Center 25-13, 12-25, 15-13

Independence def. Oelwein 21-18, 21-9

Independence def. Starmont 22-20, 21-10

Iowa City Liberty def, Charles City 21-13, 21-13

Iowa City Liberty def. Decorah 21-17, 21-15

Iowa City Liberty def. Iowa Falls-Alden 21-19, 21-11

Janesville def. Alburnett 21-11, 21-15

Janesville def. Benton Community 21-8, 21-14

West Delaware 21-21, Janesville 12-13

West Delaware def. Independence 25-10, 23-25, 15-10

Union Community def. Janesville 25-23, 25-17

Union def. Independence 21-17, 21-19

Mason City def. Decorah 24-22, 10-21, 15-11

Mason City def. Iowa Falls-Alden 23-21, 16-21, 15-12

North Butler def. Clear Lake 21-18, 21-11

North Butler def. Harris-Lake Park 21-12, 21-9

North Butler def. South Hamilton21-12, 21-18

North Tama def. Belle Plaine 21-12, 21-12

North Tama def. Meskwaki 21-8, 21-3

North Tama def. Roland-Story 21-19, 21-14

North Tama def. Vinton-Shellsburg 21-11, 21-11

North Tama def. Vinton-Shellsburg 21-15, 21-17

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Red Oask 21-15, 12-21, 15-10

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Carroll 21-28, 22-20

Waterloo East def. Cascade 13-21, 22-20, 15-10

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments