College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Washington def. Iowa 33-31, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23
Missouri Valley
Southern California def. Northern Iowa 25-23, 20-25, 25-25, 22-25
Kentucky def. Northern Iowa 25-18, 25-20, 25-20
DePaul def. Bradley 25-23, 25-12, 20-25, 25-21
Milwaukee def. Drake 19-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18, 15-13
Houston Baptist def. Missouri St. 25-13, 25-23, 25-12
Southeast Missouri St.def. Evansville, 25-17, 27-25, 25-10
Illinois St. def. Air Force 23-25, 25-12, 28-26, 25-27, 15-7
Cincinnati def. Indiana St. 25-19, 25-21, 25-11
Miami-Ohio def. Indiana St. 25-18, 25-19, 25-10
Drake def. Saint Louis 19-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-23
Ole Miss def. Missouri St.25-14, 25-20, 25-10
Southern Illinois def. Southeastern Louisiana 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22
Robert Morris def. Valparaiso 20-25, 29-27, 25-19, 25-23,
Western Michigan def. Loyola 25-21, 11-25, 25-17, 25-21
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. Wis.-Parkside 25-23, 25-15, 24-14
Upper Iowa def. Michigan Tech 15-25, 26-24, 25-16, 25-23
American Rivers
Buena Vista def. Maranatha Baptist 25-24, 25-21, 20-25, 25-16
St. Catherine def. at Buena Vista 26-24, 25-19, 25-19
Wis.-River Falls def. Central 14-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-18
Central def. Bethany Lutheran 25-20, 25-19, 25-23
Coe def. Rose-Hulman 25-23, 25-19, 25-23
Coe def. Monmouth 25-16, 25-13, 25-27, 25-15
St. Thomas def. Dubuque 25-15. 29-27, 25-19
Augsburg def. Dubuque 25-12, 25-17, 25-15
Loras def. Washington (St. Louis) 25-20, 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13
Dominican def. Loras 25-21, 25-19, 25-23
Grinnell def. Luther 25-19, 26-14, 25-19
Neb. Wesleyan def. Crown 25-16, 25-13, 25-13
Wis.-Superior def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-22. 20-25, 25-23.25-15
Dominican def. Wartburg 27-25, 22-25, 25-22 20-25, 15-9
Wartburg def. St. Norbert 16-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-23
Simpson def. Pacific 20-25, 20-25, 15-15, 25-19, 15-12
Simpson def. Wells 25-16, 19-25, 20-25, 25-13, 25-7
Iowa colleges
Cornell def. Carleton 25-18, 26-28, 25-17, 25-22
Iowa community colleges
Indian Hills def. Jefferson 25-23, 25-20, 26-24
Iowa at Lakes def. Kankakee 25-12, 25-18, 25-15
Iowa Central def. Harper 25-14, 25-19, 25-22
Iowa Central def. Rock Valley 25-17, 25-13, 25-17
Kirkwood def. Central CC-Columbus 26-24, 25-17, 25-12
Kirkwood def. McHenry 25-12, 25-16, 25-17
NIACC def. Rock Valley 25-22, 25-29, 25-15
Prep girls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Tripoli def. Saint Ansgar 11-21, 21-12, 15-1
Denver def. Saint Ansgar 21-17, 21-16
Saint Ansgar def. South Winneshiek 21-8, 21-13
Hudson def. BCLUW 21-16, 21-0
Hudson def. Benton Community 21-8, 21-7
Hudson def. North Polk 21-13, 21-14
Hudson def. PCM 21-5, 21-6
Hudson def. South Tama 21-11, 21-11
North Tama def. BGM 21-9, 21-13
North Tama def. Dunkerton 21-13, 21-19
North Tama def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 21-12, 21-13
North Tama def. Montezuma 21-12, 21-12
North Tama def. West Central 21-13, 21-17
North Fayette Valley def. BGM 21-8, 21-12
Janesville def. Belle Plaine 21-9, 21-14
Janesville def. Iowa Valley 21-12, 21-5
Janesville def. Nashua-Plainfield 21-9, 21-18
Janesville def. Vinton-Shellsburg 22-20, 23-21
Vinton-Shellsburg 21-21, Nashua-Plainfield 5-19
West Delaware def. Janesville 21-16, 21-10
Dike-New Hartford def. Dubuque Senior 17-21, 21-17, 15-5
