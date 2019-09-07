Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Washington def. Iowa 33-31, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23

Missouri Valley

Southern California def. Northern Iowa 25-23, 20-25, 25-25, 22-25

Kentucky def. Northern Iowa 25-18, 25-20, 25-20

DePaul def. Bradley 25-23, 25-12, 20-25, 25-21

Milwaukee def. Drake 19-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18, 15-13

Houston Baptist def. Missouri St. 25-13, 25-23, 25-12

Southeast Missouri St.def. Evansville, 25-17, 27-25, 25-10

Illinois St. def. Air Force 23-25, 25-12, 28-26, 25-27, 15-7

Cincinnati def. Indiana St. 25-19, 25-21, 25-11

Miami-Ohio def. Indiana St. 25-18, 25-19, 25-10

Drake def. Saint Louis 19-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-23

Ole Miss def. Missouri St.25-14, 25-20, 25-10

Southern Illinois def. Southeastern Louisiana 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22

Robert Morris def. Valparaiso 20-25, 29-27, 25-19, 25-23,

Western Michigan def. Loyola 25-21, 11-25, 25-17, 25-21

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. Wis.-Parkside 25-23, 25-15, 24-14

Upper Iowa def. Michigan Tech 15-25, 26-24, 25-16, 25-23

American Rivers

Buena Vista def. Maranatha Baptist 25-24, 25-21, 20-25, 25-16

St. Catherine def. at Buena Vista 26-24, 25-19, 25-19

Wis.-River Falls def. Central 14-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-18

Central def. Bethany Lutheran 25-20, 25-19, 25-23

Coe def. Rose-Hulman 25-23, 25-19, 25-23

Coe def. Monmouth 25-16, 25-13, 25-27, 25-15

St. Thomas def. Dubuque 25-15. 29-27, 25-19

Augsburg def. Dubuque 25-12, 25-17, 25-15

Loras def. Washington (St. Louis) 25-20, 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13

Dominican def. Loras 25-21, 25-19, 25-23

Grinnell def. Luther 25-19, 26-14, 25-19

Neb. Wesleyan def. Crown 25-16, 25-13, 25-13

Wis.-Superior def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-22. 20-25, 25-23.25-15

Dominican def. Wartburg 27-25, 22-25, 25-22 20-25, 15-9

Wartburg def. St. Norbert 16-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-23

Simpson def. Pacific 20-25, 20-25, 15-15, 25-19, 15-12

Simpson def. Wells 25-16, 19-25, 20-25, 25-13, 25-7

Iowa colleges

Cornell def. Carleton 25-18, 26-28, 25-17, 25-22

Grinnell def. Luther 25-19, 26-14, 25-19

Iowa community colleges

Indian Hills def. Jefferson 25-23, 25-20, 26-24

Iowa at Lakes def. Kankakee 25-12, 25-18, 25-15

Iowa Central def. Harper 25-14, 25-19, 25-22

Iowa Central def. Rock Valley 25-17, 25-13, 25-17

Kirkwood def. Central CC-Columbus 26-24, 25-17, 25-12

Kirkwood def. McHenry 25-12, 25-16, 25-17

NIACC def. Rock Valley 25-22, 25-29, 25-15

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Tripoli def. Saint Ansgar 11-21, 21-12, 15-1

Denver def. Saint Ansgar 21-17, 21-16

Saint Ansgar def. South Winneshiek 21-8, 21-13

Hudson def. BCLUW 21-16, 21-0

Hudson def. Benton Community 21-8, 21-7

Hudson def. North Polk 21-13, 21-14

Hudson def. PCM 21-5, 21-6

Hudson def. South Tama 21-11, 21-11

North Tama def. BGM 21-9, 21-13

North Tama def. Dunkerton 21-13, 21-19

North Tama def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 21-12, 21-13

North Tama def. Montezuma 21-12, 21-12

North Tama def. West Central 21-13, 21-17

North Fayette Valley def. BGM 21-8, 21-12

Janesville def. Belle Plaine 21-9, 21-14

Janesville def. Iowa Valley 21-12, 21-5

Janesville def. Nashua-Plainfield 21-9, 21-18

Janesville def. Vinton-Shellsburg 22-20, 23-21

Vinton-Shellsburg 21-21, Nashua-Plainfield 5-19

West Delaware def. Janesville 21-16, 21-10

Dike-New Hartford def. Dubuque Senior 17-21, 21-17, 15-5

