College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. def. North Carolina St. 23-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20

Big Ten

South Dakota def. Iowa 25-17, 15-25, 25-18, 21-25, 10-18

Missouri Valley

Boise St. def. Northern Iowa 25-20, 25-19, 25-23

Bradley def. Sacramento St. 25-18, 25-23, 13-25, 26-24

Murray St. def. Bradley 25-21, 18-25, 24-26, 25-21,15-13

Creighton def. Drake 25-17, 25-18, 3-25, 25-9

Omaha def. Drake 25-16, 25-21, 25-21

Toledo def. Indiana St. 25-16, 25-23, 25-16

Indiana St. def. Western 25-21, 25-14, 25-17

Southern Illinois def. Alabama St. 25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 14-25, 15-8

Loyola def. UC Irvine 25-16, 27-25, 25-17

Loyola def. Air Force 25-13, 25-17, 25-11

Illinois St. def. UCF 20-25, 25-21, 15-25, 26-24, 15-10

Evansville def. Middle Tennessee St. 25-22. 25-23, 18-25. 25-17

Evansville def. Eastern Illinois 31-29, 23-25, 25-19, 29-31, 17-15

Dayton def. Missouri St. 25-12, 25-19, 25-18

Central Michigan def. Valparaiso 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19

Weber St. at Missouri St., late

DePaul def. Valparaiso 25-15, 25-20, 25-15

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa def. McKendree 25-15, 25-21, 25-21

Upper Iowa def. Quincy 25-19, 25-17, 25-17

American Rivers

Dominican def. Buena Vista 25-9, 25-18, 25-21

Lake Forest def. Buena Vista 25-22, 26-24, 25-16

Central def. Anderson (Ind.) 25-13, 25-11, 25-18

Central def. Knox 25-18, 25-16, 19-25, 25-14

Coe def. St. Scholastica 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18

Chicago def. Dubuque 25-17, 25-20, 29-31, 25-20

Dubuque def. North Park 25-23, 25-23, 25-10

Wis.-La Crosse def Loras 25-15, 21-25, 34-32, 25-20

Loras def. Edgewood 14-25, 25-17, 13-25, 25-15, 15-10

Wis.-Stout def. Luther 25-14, 25-27, 28-26, 25-20

Wis. Stevens Point def. Luther 25-11, 25-16, 25-13.

Wartburg def. Concordia (MN) 25-20, 25-22, 25-13

Wartburg def. Grinnell 25-18, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19

Iowa colleges

Wartburg def. Grinnell 25-18, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19

Iowa community colleges

Bismarck St. def. Ellsworth 25-7, 25-17, 25-17

Iowa Central def. Bismarck St. 25-19, 25-15, 26-28, 22-25, 15-8

Snow def. Iowa Wesleyan 20-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-17.

Iowa Central def. N. Dakota State College of Science 25-21, 18-25, 25-21, 15-11

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Area

Central Springs def. Clarksville 21-13, 21-7

Dike-New Hartford def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21-15, 21-15

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Waverly-Shell Rock 21-15, 21-19

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Charles City 21-17, 21-19

Hudson def. Benton 21-14, 21-13

Hudson def. HLV 21-9, 21-7

Hudson def. West Marshall 21-17, 21-9

Hudson def. Vinton Shellsburg 25-11, 25-8

Des Moines Christian def. Hudson 14-25, 25-23. 15-9

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21-18, 21-15

Iowa Falls-Alden def. West Fork, 21-10, 21-12

Iowa Falls-Alden def. West Hancock 21-10, 21-17

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25-17, 25-23

Iowa Falls-Alden def. North Butler 25-20, 25-19

New Hampton def. Clayton Ridge 21-10, 21-7

New Hampton def. Crestwood 21-6, 21-8

New Hampton def. Lisbon 21-8, 21-19

New Hampton def. North Fayette Valley 21-12, 21-16

New Hampton def. Turkey Valley 21-7. 21-9

North Linn def. South Winneshiek, 21-6, 21-6

Jesup def. Central Elkader 21-19, 21-5

Jesup def. North Linn 21-15, 21-11

Jesup def. West Central 24-22, 23-21

Alburnett def. West Central 18-21, 21-9, 15-9

West Central def. North Linn 17-21, 23-21, 15-8

West Central def. South Winneshiek 21-11, 21-7

West Central def. Central Elkader 24-22, 21-18

Central Elkader def. South Winneshiek 21-12, 21-11

Central Elkader def. North Linn 21-10, 19-21, 15-11

North Scott def. Union 21-16, 26-24

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Union 25-18, 25-18

