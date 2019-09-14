College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. def. North Carolina St. 23-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20
Big Ten
South Dakota def. Iowa 25-17, 15-25, 25-18, 21-25, 10-18
Missouri Valley
Boise St. def. Northern Iowa 25-20, 25-19, 25-23
Bradley def. Sacramento St. 25-18, 25-23, 13-25, 26-24
Murray St. def. Bradley 25-21, 18-25, 24-26, 25-21,15-13
Creighton def. Drake 25-17, 25-18, 3-25, 25-9
Omaha def. Drake 25-16, 25-21, 25-21
Toledo def. Indiana St. 25-16, 25-23, 25-16
Indiana St. def. Western 25-21, 25-14, 25-17
Southern Illinois def. Alabama St. 25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 14-25, 15-8
Loyola def. UC Irvine 25-16, 27-25, 25-17
Loyola def. Air Force 25-13, 25-17, 25-11
Illinois St. def. UCF 20-25, 25-21, 15-25, 26-24, 15-10
Evansville def. Middle Tennessee St. 25-22. 25-23, 18-25. 25-17
Evansville def. Eastern Illinois 31-29, 23-25, 25-19, 29-31, 17-15
Dayton def. Missouri St. 25-12, 25-19, 25-18
Central Michigan def. Valparaiso 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19
Weber St. at Missouri St., late
DePaul def. Valparaiso 25-15, 25-20, 25-15
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa def. McKendree 25-15, 25-21, 25-21
Upper Iowa def. Quincy 25-19, 25-17, 25-17
American Rivers
Dominican def. Buena Vista 25-9, 25-18, 25-21
Lake Forest def. Buena Vista 25-22, 26-24, 25-16
Central def. Anderson (Ind.) 25-13, 25-11, 25-18
Central def. Knox 25-18, 25-16, 19-25, 25-14
Coe def. St. Scholastica 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18
Chicago def. Dubuque 25-17, 25-20, 29-31, 25-20
Dubuque def. North Park 25-23, 25-23, 25-10
Wis.-La Crosse def Loras 25-15, 21-25, 34-32, 25-20
Loras def. Edgewood 14-25, 25-17, 13-25, 25-15, 15-10
Wis.-Stout def. Luther 25-14, 25-27, 28-26, 25-20
Wis. Stevens Point def. Luther 25-11, 25-16, 25-13.
Wartburg def. Concordia (MN) 25-20, 25-22, 25-13
Wartburg def. Grinnell 25-18, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19
Iowa colleges
Wartburg def. Grinnell 25-18, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19
Iowa community colleges
Bismarck St. def. Ellsworth 25-7, 25-17, 25-17
Iowa Central def. Bismarck St. 25-19, 25-15, 26-28, 22-25, 15-8
Snow def. Iowa Wesleyan 20-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-17.
Iowa Central def. N. Dakota State College of Science 25-21, 18-25, 25-21, 15-11
Prep girls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Area
Central Springs def. Clarksville 21-13, 21-7
Dike-New Hartford def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21-15, 21-15
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Waverly-Shell Rock 21-15, 21-19
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Charles City 21-17, 21-19
Hudson def. Benton 21-14, 21-13
Hudson def. HLV 21-9, 21-7
Hudson def. West Marshall 21-17, 21-9
Hudson def. Vinton Shellsburg 25-11, 25-8
Des Moines Christian def. Hudson 14-25, 25-23. 15-9
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21-18, 21-15
Iowa Falls-Alden def. West Fork, 21-10, 21-12
Iowa Falls-Alden def. West Hancock 21-10, 21-17
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25-17, 25-23
Iowa Falls-Alden def. North Butler 25-20, 25-19
New Hampton def. Clayton Ridge 21-10, 21-7
New Hampton def. Crestwood 21-6, 21-8
New Hampton def. Lisbon 21-8, 21-19
New Hampton def. North Fayette Valley 21-12, 21-16
New Hampton def. Turkey Valley 21-7. 21-9
North Linn def. South Winneshiek, 21-6, 21-6
Jesup def. Central Elkader 21-19, 21-5
Jesup def. North Linn 21-15, 21-11
Jesup def. West Central 24-22, 23-21
Alburnett def. West Central 18-21, 21-9, 15-9
West Central def. North Linn 17-21, 23-21, 15-8
West Central def. South Winneshiek 21-11, 21-7
West Central def. Central Elkader 24-22, 21-18
Central Elkader def. South Winneshiek 21-12, 21-11
Central Elkader def. North Linn 21-10, 19-21, 15-11
North Scott def. Union 21-16, 26-24
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Union 25-18, 25-18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.