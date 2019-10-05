College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. def. West Virginia 25-18, 25-22, 25-16
Big Ten
Penn St. def. Iowa 25-19, 25-17, 25-21
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa def. Southern Illinois 25-16, 25-19, 25-15
Loyola def. Evansville 25-15, 25-14, 25-16
Missouri St. def. Drake 25-23, 18-25, 25-18, 25-17
Valparaiso def. Indiana St. 25-21, 25-20, 25-21
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. Sioux Falls 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 22-25, 16-14
American Rivers
Buena Vista def. Grace Christian 3-0
Illinois College def. Coe 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 15-11
Coe def. Ripon 25-15, 25-15, 25-20
Dubuque def. North Central 26-24, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21
Dubuque def. Wheaton 20-25, 25-14, 25-14, 26-28, 15-10
Wartburg def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-16, 25-18, 25-22
Alma def. Simpson 23-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17
Millikin def. Simpson 25-17, 25-22, 25-18
Iowa colleges
Cornell def. Lake Forest 25-19, 25-18, 25-16
Grinnell def. Beloit 25-5, 25-19, 25-15
Iowa community colleges
Carl Sandburg def. NIACC 25-19, 25-17, 25-22
Central-Columbus def. Southwestern 25-13, 25-19, 25-13
Cowley County def. Southwestern 3-0
DMACC def. Rochester Community & Tech 3-1
Highland (Kansas) def. DMACC 3-0
Iowa Lakes def. Minn. West CC & Tech 25-20, 13-25, 18-25, 25-21,15-10
Iowa Western def. Labette 25-5, 25-14, 25-17
Iowa Western def. Pratt 3-0
Longview def. Hawkeye 25-15, 25-22, 25-15
Metropolitan def. Hawkeye 25-15, 25-22, 25-15
NIACC def. Anoka-Ramsey 25-17, 25-16, 25-17
Northeast def. Bismarck St. 25-10, 25-21, 26-28, 25-18
Northeast def. Kansas City Kansas 3-1
Snead St. def. Marshalltown 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 22-25. 15-13
Southeastern def. Lake Michigan 3-0
Prep girls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Area
Janesville def. New Hampton 12-21, 24-22, 15-0
Janesville def. Wapsie Valley 21-14, 15-21, 15-8
Janesville def. Oelwein 21-13, 20-22, 15-10
Janesville def. Charles City 21-14, 21-16
Janesville def. South Tama 21-13, 21-14
Janesville def. Tripoli 21-10, 21-9
New Hampton def. Wapsie Valley 21-15, 16-21, 15-9
Charles City def. Tripoli 23-21, 21-17
Wapsie Valley def. Charles City 21-15, 21-14
Wapsie Valley def. Oelwein 21-17, 21-8
Wapsie Valley def. Tripoli 21-16, 21-14
Wapsie Valley def. South Tama 21-17, 21-8
Decorah def. Dubuque Senior 21-8, 21-15
Tipton def. Decorah 20-22, 21-19, 16-14
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Clinton 21-2, 21-13
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Nevada 25-21, 25-10
Grundy Center def. Osage 12-25, 25-23, 15-13
Grundy Center def. Crestwood 21-9, 21-14
Grundy Center def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25-22, 25-16
Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Grundy Center 10-21, 21-13, 21-10
Osage def. Grundy Center 21-16, 15-21, 15-12
Nevada def. Waverly-Shell Rock 21-13, 23-21
Nevada def. Denver 21-13, 23-21
Hampton-Dumont-CAL def. Collins-Maxwell 21-15, 22-20
Colfax-Mingo def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-15, 21- 19
Van Meter def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 17-21, 21-13, 15-11
West Marshall def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25-14, 25-12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.