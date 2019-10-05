Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. def. West Virginia 25-18, 25-22, 25-16

Big Ten

Penn St. def. Iowa 25-19, 25-17, 25-21

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Southern Illinois 25-16, 25-19, 25-15

Loyola def. Evansville 25-15, 25-14, 25-16

Missouri St. def. Drake 25-23, 18-25, 25-18, 25-17

Valparaiso def. Indiana St. 25-21, 25-20, 25-21

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. Sioux Falls 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 22-25, 16-14

American Rivers

Buena Vista def. Grace Christian 3-0

Illinois College def. Coe 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 15-11

Coe def. Ripon 25-15, 25-15, 25-20

Dubuque def. North Central 26-24, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21

Dubuque def. Wheaton 20-25, 25-14, 25-14, 26-28, 15-10

Wartburg def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-16, 25-18, 25-22

Alma def. Simpson 23-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17

Millikin def. Simpson 25-17, 25-22, 25-18

Iowa colleges

Cornell def. Lake Forest 25-19, 25-18, 25-16

Grinnell def. Beloit 25-5, 25-19, 25-15

Iowa community colleges

Carl Sandburg def. NIACC 25-19, 25-17, 25-22

Central-Columbus def. Southwestern 25-13, 25-19, 25-13

Cowley County def. Southwestern 3-0

DMACC def. Rochester Community & Tech 3-1

Highland (Kansas) def. DMACC 3-0

Iowa Lakes def. Minn. West CC & Tech 25-20, 13-25, 18-25, 25-21,15-10

Iowa Western def. Labette 25-5, 25-14, 25-17

Iowa Western def. Pratt 3-0

Longview def. Hawkeye 25-15, 25-22, 25-15

Metropolitan def. Hawkeye 25-15, 25-22, 25-15

NIACC def. Anoka-Ramsey 25-17, 25-16, 25-17

Northeast def. Bismarck St. 25-10, 25-21, 26-28, 25-18

Northeast def. Kansas City Kansas 3-1

Snead St. def. Marshalltown 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 22-25. 15-13

Southeastern def. Lake Michigan 3-0

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Area

Janesville def. New Hampton 12-21, 24-22, 15-0

Janesville def. Wapsie Valley 21-14, 15-21, 15-8

Janesville def. Oelwein 21-13, 20-22, 15-10

Janesville def. Charles City 21-14, 21-16

Janesville def. South Tama 21-13, 21-14

Janesville def. Tripoli 21-10, 21-9

New Hampton def. Wapsie Valley 21-15, 16-21, 15-9

Charles City def. Tripoli 23-21, 21-17

Wapsie Valley def. Charles City 21-15, 21-14

Wapsie Valley def. Oelwein 21-17, 21-8

Wapsie Valley def. Tripoli 21-16, 21-14

Wapsie Valley def. South Tama 21-17, 21-8

Decorah def. Dubuque Senior 21-8, 21-15

Tipton def. Decorah 20-22, 21-19, 16-14

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Clinton 21-2, 21-13

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Nevada 25-21, 25-10

Grundy Center def. Osage 12-25, 25-23, 15-13

Grundy Center def. Crestwood 21-9, 21-14

Grundy Center def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25-22, 25-16

Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Grundy Center 10-21, 21-13, 21-10

Osage def. Grundy Center 21-16, 15-21, 15-12

Nevada def. Waverly-Shell Rock 21-13, 23-21

Nevada def. Denver 21-13, 23-21

Hampton-Dumont-CAL def. Collins-Maxwell 21-15, 22-20

Colfax-Mingo def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-15, 21- 19

Van Meter def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 17-21, 21-13, 15-11

West Marshall def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25-14, 25-12

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments