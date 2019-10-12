Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Texas Tech def. Iowa St. 25-22, 26-24, 15-25, 25-17

Missouri Valley

Illinois State def. Northern Iowa 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 19-27

Bradley def. Drake 29-27, 26-24, 25-27, 25-13

Loyola def. Missouri State 25-14, 25-17, 25-21

Valparaiso def. Southern Illinois 25-17, 25-19, 25-19

Northern Sun

Wayne State def. Upper Iowa 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-8

American Rivers

Buena Vista def. Dubuque 25-23, 30-28, 25-14

Loras def. Neb. Wesleyan 22-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-20, 15-8

Coe def. Central 26-24, 25-12, 21-25, 25-14

St. Norbert def. Luther 25-15, 25-21, 25-22

Wis.-Superior def. Luther 23-25, 25-23,14-25, 25-20, 15-8

Iowa community colleges

Cowley County def. Iowa Central 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 25-16

North Dakota State Col. of Science def. Kirkwood 23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 28-26

Vincennes def. Southeastern 25-16, 25-20, 25-16

North Dakota State Col of Science def. NIACC 22-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-11

Indian Hills def. Hutchinson 3-0

Iowa Western def. New Mexico (Mich.) 3-1

Colby def. Iowa Western 3-2

Cowley County def. Kirkwood 21-25, 22-25, 25-10, 25-13, 15-11

Iowa Central def. 15-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-12, 15-11

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Mississippi Valley

Mount Vernon 16-22-20, Grundy Center 21-20-18

Ankeny Centennial def. C.R. Jefferson25-16, 24-26, 16-14

Iowa City Liberty def. ADM 21-8, 21-14

Iowa City Liberty def. Knoxville 21-13, 21-13

Iowa City Liberty def. Mediapolis 21-17, 21-19

Mount Vernon 21-21, Iowa City West 15-19

Mount Vernon 21-21, Linn-Mar 19-16

Western Dubuque def. C.R. Prairie 21-16, 19-21, 15-13

Western Dubuque def. def. Iowa City Regina, 21-8, 21-15

C.R. Jefferson def. Tripoli 21-19, 21-13

C.R. Jefferson def. D.M. Roosevelt 21-13, 21-16

West Delaware def. C.R. Jefferson 20-22, 21-12, 15-13

Dubuque Hempstead def. C.R. Kennedy 25-21, 25-21

Dubuque Hempstead def. West Liberty 25-22, 25-22

Dubuque Hempstead def. Iowa City West 25-13, 25-22

Dike-New Hartford def. C.R. Kennedy 23-21, 21-15

Western Dubuque def. def. West Branch 21-15, 21-8

Iowa City Liberty def. Pella 21-15, 21-9

Western Dubuque def. def. Johnston 21-11, 21-9

Western Dubuque def. def. Southeast Polk 21-16, 21-9

Marion def. Dubuque Hempstead, 21-19, 21-14

Iowa City Liberty def. Bondurant-Farrar 21-16, 19-21, 15-12

Dubuque Hempstead def. C.R. Washington 21-14, 21-12

Area

Ankeny Centennial def. Dike-New Hartford 21-19, 26-21, 15-9

BCLUW def. North Tama 21-15, 21-17

Dike-New Hartford def. West Delaware 26-24, 25-19

Dike-New-Hartford def. West Liberty 23-21, 21-15

Don Bosco def. Aplington-Parkersburg 21-14, 21-12

Don Bosco def. East Buchanan 21-8, 21-14

Dowling Catholic def. Dike-New Hartford 25-21, 24-26, 15-10

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. BCLUW 25-21, 25-17

Grundy Center def. Iowa City West 21-6, 21-10

Grundy Center def. Linn-Mar 22-20, 21-15

Hudson def. AGWSR 21-18, 21-17

Hudson def. Aplington-Parkersburg 24-13, 25-8

Hudson def. Don Bosco 25-17, 25-12

Hudson def. South Tama 21-13, 21-14

Iowa Falls-Alden def. def. South Hardin 21-17, 21-23, 15-13

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Roland-Story 21-17, 17-21, 21-13

Janesville def. Iowa Falls-Alden 22-20, 21-18

Janesville def. Roland-Story 21-17, 21-18

Janesville def. Roland-Story 21-17, 21-18

Janesville def. South Hardin 21-8, 21-12

Marion def. Grundy Center 25-19, 22-25, 15-12

Mount Vernon def. Grundy Center 16-21, 22-20, 20-18

North Butler def. Estherville Lincoln Central 21-16, 21-15

North Butler def. North Iowa 21-14, 21-14

North Butler def. West Hancock 21-15, 21-17

North Tama def. East Marshall 21-13, 21-12

Osage def. Central Springs 21-6, 21-9

Osage def. Humboldt 21-18, 21-11

South Hamilton def. Iowa Falls 21-10, 21-11

South Hardin def Webster City 21-18, 21-19

South Hardin def. Grand View Christian 19-21, 21-17, 15-8

Spirit Lake def. South Hardin 21-14, 21-8

Turkey Valley def. Clarksville 21-14, 21-7

Turkey Valley def. Leroy-Ostrander 21-11, 19-21 15-11

Turkey Valley def. Riceville 19-21, 21-12, 15-10

Turkey Valley def. Southland 21-12, 21-5

Turkey Valley def. Southland 21-18, 21-19

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Central Springs 21-8, 21-13

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Humboldt 21-18, 21-15

West Liberty def. Tripoli 25-19, 25-23

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments