College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Texas Tech def. Iowa St. 25-22, 26-24, 15-25, 25-17
Missouri Valley
Illinois State def. Northern Iowa 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 19-27
Bradley def. Drake 29-27, 26-24, 25-27, 25-13
Loyola def. Missouri State 25-14, 25-17, 25-21
Valparaiso def. Southern Illinois 25-17, 25-19, 25-19
Northern Sun
Wayne State def. Upper Iowa 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-8
American Rivers
Buena Vista def. Dubuque 25-23, 30-28, 25-14
Loras def. Neb. Wesleyan 22-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-20, 15-8
Coe def. Central 26-24, 25-12, 21-25, 25-14
St. Norbert def. Luther 25-15, 25-21, 25-22
Wis.-Superior def. Luther 23-25, 25-23,14-25, 25-20, 15-8
Iowa community colleges
Cowley County def. Iowa Central 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 25-16
North Dakota State Col. of Science def. Kirkwood 23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 28-26
Vincennes def. Southeastern 25-16, 25-20, 25-16
North Dakota State Col of Science def. NIACC 22-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-11
Indian Hills def. Hutchinson 3-0
Iowa Western def. New Mexico (Mich.) 3-1
Colby def. Iowa Western 3-2
Cowley County def. Kirkwood 21-25, 22-25, 25-10, 25-13, 15-11
Iowa Central def. 15-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-12, 15-11
Prep girls
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Mississippi Valley
Mount Vernon 16-22-20, Grundy Center 21-20-18
Ankeny Centennial def. C.R. Jefferson25-16, 24-26, 16-14
Iowa City Liberty def. ADM 21-8, 21-14
Iowa City Liberty def. Knoxville 21-13, 21-13
Iowa City Liberty def. Mediapolis 21-17, 21-19
Mount Vernon 21-21, Iowa City West 15-19
Mount Vernon 21-21, Linn-Mar 19-16
Western Dubuque def. C.R. Prairie 21-16, 19-21, 15-13
Western Dubuque def. def. Iowa City Regina, 21-8, 21-15
C.R. Jefferson def. Tripoli 21-19, 21-13
C.R. Jefferson def. D.M. Roosevelt 21-13, 21-16
West Delaware def. C.R. Jefferson 20-22, 21-12, 15-13
Dubuque Hempstead def. C.R. Kennedy 25-21, 25-21
Dubuque Hempstead def. West Liberty 25-22, 25-22
Dubuque Hempstead def. Iowa City West 25-13, 25-22
Dike-New Hartford def. C.R. Kennedy 23-21, 21-15
Western Dubuque def. def. West Branch 21-15, 21-8
Iowa City Liberty def. Pella 21-15, 21-9
Western Dubuque def. def. Johnston 21-11, 21-9
Western Dubuque def. def. Southeast Polk 21-16, 21-9
Marion def. Dubuque Hempstead, 21-19, 21-14
Iowa City Liberty def. Bondurant-Farrar 21-16, 19-21, 15-12
Dubuque Hempstead def. C.R. Washington 21-14, 21-12
Area
Ankeny Centennial def. Dike-New Hartford 21-19, 26-21, 15-9
BCLUW def. North Tama 21-15, 21-17
Dike-New Hartford def. West Delaware 26-24, 25-19
Dike-New-Hartford def. West Liberty 23-21, 21-15
Don Bosco def. Aplington-Parkersburg 21-14, 21-12
Don Bosco def. East Buchanan 21-8, 21-14
Dowling Catholic def. Dike-New Hartford 25-21, 24-26, 15-10
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. BCLUW 25-21, 25-17
Grundy Center def. Iowa City West 21-6, 21-10
Grundy Center def. Linn-Mar 22-20, 21-15
Hudson def. AGWSR 21-18, 21-17
Hudson def. Aplington-Parkersburg 24-13, 25-8
Hudson def. Don Bosco 25-17, 25-12
Hudson def. South Tama 21-13, 21-14
Iowa Falls-Alden def. def. South Hardin 21-17, 21-23, 15-13
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Roland-Story 21-17, 17-21, 21-13
Janesville def. Iowa Falls-Alden 22-20, 21-18
Janesville def. Roland-Story 21-17, 21-18
Janesville def. South Hardin 21-8, 21-12
Marion def. Grundy Center 25-19, 22-25, 15-12
Mount Vernon def. Grundy Center 16-21, 22-20, 20-18
North Butler def. Estherville Lincoln Central 21-16, 21-15
North Butler def. North Iowa 21-14, 21-14
North Butler def. West Hancock 21-15, 21-17
North Tama def. East Marshall 21-13, 21-12
Osage def. Central Springs 21-6, 21-9
Osage def. Humboldt 21-18, 21-11
South Hamilton def. Iowa Falls 21-10, 21-11
South Hardin def Webster City 21-18, 21-19
South Hardin def. Grand View Christian 19-21, 21-17, 15-8
Spirit Lake def. South Hardin 21-14, 21-8
Turkey Valley def. Clarksville 21-14, 21-7
Turkey Valley def. Leroy-Ostrander 21-11, 19-21 15-11
Turkey Valley def. Riceville 19-21, 21-12, 15-10
Turkey Valley def. Southland 21-12, 21-5
Turkey Valley def. Southland 21-18, 21-19
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Central Springs 21-8, 21-13
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Humboldt 21-18, 21-15
West Liberty def. Tripoli 25-19, 25-23
