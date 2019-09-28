Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Illinois def. Iowa 25-21, 25-18, 25-22

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Indiana St. 25-17, 26-24, 25-27. 25-16

Bradley def. Missouri St. 27-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-14

Evansdale def. Drake 15-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14

Illinois St. def. Southern Illinois 25-17, 25-15, 25-20

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. Bemidji St. 25-12, 25-18, 25-23

American Rivers

Central def. Johnson & Wales 25-22, 25-22, 23-25

Wis. Platteville def. Central 25-20, 25-14, 25-22

Neb. Wesleyan def. Johnson & Wales 25-8, 25-17, 25-19

Loras def. Wis.-Oshkosh 25-20, 21-26, 25,21, 25-12

Wis.-Stevens Point def. Loras 25-17, 22-26, 25-22, 25-23

Luther at Wis.-La Crosse def. Luther 27-25, 25-23, 25-13

St. Benedict def. Simpson 25-14, 25-13, 15-13

Simpson def. Wis.-River Falls 25-21, 25-20, 25-23

Wartburg def. St. Mary’s 25-21, 25-16, 26-24

Wis.-Steven’s Point def. Dubuque 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 27-25

Dubuque def. Carroll 21-25, 25-18, 27-25, 25-19

Iowa colleges

Cornell def. Ripon 25-22, 25-12, 25-13

Grinnell def. Lawrence 25-17, 25-16, 25-13

Iowa community colleges

Iowa Central def. Mott 25-20, 25-15, 25-21

Iowa Central def. Lansing 3-1

Iowa Western def. North Platte 25-18, 25-17, 25-20

Iowa Western def. Johnson County 25-21, 25-18, 25-14

Kirkwood def. Muskegon 25-23, 25-27, 23-25, 25-13, 16-14

Kirkwood def. Southwestern 25-15, 25-23, 25-17

Prep girls

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Area

BCLUW def. Turkey Valley 21-14, 21-19

BCLUW def. West Central 21-13, 21-19

Clear Creek-Amana def. Dunkerton 25-21, 25-16

Clear Creek-Amana def. Riceville 21-7, 21-9

Clear Creek-Amana def. Turkey Valley 21-7. 21-19

Dyersville Beckman def. def. Starmont 21-5, 21-12

Dyersville Beckman def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-8, 21-8

Dyersville Beckman def. Tripoli 21-11, 21-19

Independence def. ADM 21-16, 21-12

Independence def. Bettendorf 11-21, 21-19, 15-12

Independence def. Davenport North 21-14, 21-16

Independence def. def. Dubuque Senior 14-21, 21-17, 15-10

Iowa City Liberty def. Independence 21-19, 21-11

Nevada def. Iowa Falls-Alden 21-14, 23-21

St. Ansgar def. Belmond-Klemme 17-21, 21-19. 15-1

St. Ansgar def. Garner-Hayfield-Venture 21-12, 21-16

St. Ansgar def. Garrigan 21-15, 18-21, 15-12

St. Ansgar def. North Iowa 21-5, 21-15

St. Ansgar def. Southeast Valley, 21-10, 21-14

St. Ansgar def. West Hancock 21-6, 21-3

Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Starmont, 21-18, 27-25

Union Community def. Monticello 25-17, 25-17

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Clarion-Goldfield 25-15, 12-25, 15-7

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Gilbert 21-10, 22-20

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A -- 1. Sidney 18-4, 2. Council Bluffs St. Albert 12-6, 3. Janesville 12-6, 4. North Tama 16-3, 5. LeMars Gehlen 13-6, 6. Tripoli 7-4, 7. Wapsie Valley 8-6, 8. Lisbon 21-5, 9. New London 12-4, 10. Holy Trinity 12-6, 11. East Mills 10-3, 12. Coon Rapids-Bayard 16-4, 13. BCLUW 10-5, 14. Edgewood-Colesburg 11-6, 15. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16-6.

Class 2A -- 1. Western Christian 13-3, 2. Osage 16-1, 3. Dyersville Beckman 24-3, 4. Van Buren 15-2, 5. Wilton 21-2, 6. Mediapolis 16-0, 7. Grundy Center 18-2, 8. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 18-4, 9. Hudson 21-6, 10. Underwood 17-4, 11. Boyden-Hull 13-6, 12. Central Lyon 12-3, 13. East Sac County 17-6, 14. Denver 15-7, 15. Lake Mills 18-4.

Class 3A -- 1. Union Community (La Porte City) 13-3, 2. Davenport Assumption 18-2, 3. West Liberty 11-2, 4. Tipton 15-3, 5. Dike-New Hartford 17-7, 6. Spirit Lake 21-3, 7. New Hampton 18-1, 8. Carroll Kuemper 22-2, 9. Red Oak 14-5, 10. Mount Vernon 15-8, 11. Unity Christian 8-3, 12. Humboldt 21-2, 13. Des Moines Christian 14-0, 14. MOC-Floyd Valley 16-4, 15. North Polk 21-6.

Class 4A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-1, 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-1, 3. North Scott 15-2, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 15-5, 5. West Delaware 24-2, 6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 14-3, 7. Waverly-Shell Rock 20-3, 8. Knoxville 15-0, 9. Marion 15-6, 10. Dallas Center-Grimes 16-3, 11. Gilbert 21-6, 12. Glenwood 13-6, 13. Oskaloosa 10-7, 14. Center Point-Urbana 12-11, 15. Burlington 16-2.

Class 5A -- 1. Cedar Falls 19-1, 2. Iowa City Liberty 14-1, 3. West Des Moines Valley 24-3, 4. Ankeny 21-5, 5. West Des Moines Dowling 15-7, 6. Pleasant Valley 15-3, 7. Waukee 22-8, 8. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 17-3, 9. Ankeny Centennial 10-8, 10. Bettendorf 9-6, 11. Southeast Polk 11-5, 12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13-10, 13. Dubuque Hempstead 8-5, 14. Waterloo West 11-4, 15. Sioux City east 14-5.

