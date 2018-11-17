Try 1 month for 99¢
Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

BIG TEN

Purdue def. Iowa 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 15-11

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa def. Indiana St. 25-18, 25-17, 25-21

Drake def. Evansville 25-23, 25-18, 15-25, 21-25, 15-13

Missouri St. def. Loyola 25-23, 25-18, 25-13

Valparaiso def. Southern Illinois 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21

