Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Penn St. def. Iowa 25-18, 25-20, 25-17

Missouri Valley

Illinois St. def. Northern Iowa 25-20, 24-26, 25-14, 25-22, 15-11

Bradley def. Drake 20-25, 25-22, 25-16, 26-24

Evansville def. Southern Illinois 25-16, 25-18, 25-12

Missouri St. def. Indiana St. 25-22, 24-26, 25-24, 25-14

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. Sioux Falls 25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17

American Rivers Tournament

Championship

Dubuque def. Wartburg 27-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23

Iowa college

Midwest Conf. Tournament

Championship

Cornell def. St. Norbert 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20

Iowa Community College

Iowa Western def. Lakeland 25-15, 25-20, 25-12

 

