College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Penn St. def. Iowa 25-18, 25-20, 25-17
Missouri Valley
Illinois St. def. Northern Iowa 25-20, 24-26, 25-14, 25-22, 15-11
Bradley def. Drake 20-25, 25-22, 25-16, 26-24
Evansville def. Southern Illinois 25-16, 25-18, 25-12
Missouri St. def. Indiana St. 25-22, 24-26, 25-24, 25-14
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. Sioux Falls 25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17
American Rivers Tournament
Championship
Dubuque def. Wartburg 27-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23
Iowa college
Midwest Conf. Tournament
Championship
Cornell def. St. Norbert 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20
Iowa Community College
Iowa Western def. Lakeland 25-15, 25-20, 25-12
