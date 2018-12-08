College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
NCAA Tournament
Quarterfinals
Illinois def. Wisconsin 25-19, 15-25, 25-22, 25-23
Nebraska def. Oregon 25-22, 25-23, 25-17
BYU def. Texas 25-23, 25-23, 25-21
Penn St. vs. Stanford, late
National Invitational
Semifinals
Iowa St. def. UNLV 31-29, 25-19, 13-25, 26-24
Tulane def. Charleston 20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17
