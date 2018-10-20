College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. Def. Kansas 25-16, 25-23, 25-16
Missouri Valley
Bradley def. Southern Illinois 25-16, 25-17, 25-20
Illinois St. def. Missouri St. 25-23, 25-21, 26-24
Loyola def. Evansville 25-19, 25-18, 25-17
Valparaiso def. Indiana St. 25-13, 25-18, 25-21
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa def. Minn. Crookston 25-15, 25-13, 25-8
American Rivers
Coe def. Nebraska Wesleyan 15-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22
Dubuque def. Central 19-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-6
Loras def. Simpson 25-21, 30-28, 23-25, 23-25, 18-16
Luther def. Buena Vista 19-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-23
Iowa college
Cornell def. Ripon 25-16, 25-12, 25-17
Grinnell def. St. Lawrence 25-20, 25-23, 27-29, 25-21
Iowa community college
Dakota Technical def. NIACC 18-15, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.