Volleyball clip art

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. Def. Kansas 25-16, 25-23, 25-16

Missouri Valley

Bradley def. Southern Illinois 25-16, 25-17, 25-20

Illinois St. def. Missouri St. 25-23, 25-21, 26-24

Loyola def. Evansville 25-19, 25-18, 25-17

Valparaiso def. Indiana St. 25-13, 25-18, 25-21

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa def. Minn. Crookston 25-15, 25-13, 25-8

American Rivers

Coe def. Nebraska Wesleyan 15-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22

Dubuque def. Central 19-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-6

Loras def. Simpson 25-21, 30-28, 23-25, 23-25, 18-16

Luther def. Buena Vista 19-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-23

Iowa college

Cornell def. Ripon 25-16, 25-12, 25-17

Grinnell def. St. Lawrence 25-20, 25-23, 27-29, 25-21

Iowa community college

Dakota Technical def. NIACC 18-15, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21 

