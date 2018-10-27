Try 1 month for 99¢
SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa State def. Kansas St., 25-15, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa def. Loyola 25-16, 28-26, 25-17

Indiana St. def. Bradley St. 29-27, 28-26, 21-25, 26-24

Illinois St. def. Evansville 25-14, 18-25, 25-16, 26-28

Missouri St. def. Southern Illinois 25-15, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18

Valparaiso def. Drake 25-16, 25-18, 25-20

Northern Sun

Wayne St.def. Upper Iowa 25-20, 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-13

American Rivers

Coe def. Centre 25-15, 25-12, 25-15

Dubuque def. Alverno 14, 25-20, 25-22

Dubuque def. Grinnell 25-15, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23

Ill. Wesleyan def. Neb. Wesleyan 25-21, 25-14, 25-18

Maranatha Baptist def. Central 24-26, 25-22, 26-24, 25-10

Wartburg def. Aurora 25-16, 25-17, 30-28

Wartburg def. Belhaven 25-16, 25-16, 25-19

Iowa college

Cornell def. Webster 25-13, 25-15, 25-17

Iowa Wesleyan def. Cornell 10-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17

Grinnell def. Illinois Tech 25-27, 25-23, 26-24, 25-23

Dubuque def. Grinnell 25-15, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23

Iowa community college

Iowa Central def. Southeastern 25-15, 25-16, 25-20

Northeast def. Southwestern 25-19, 25-16, 25-20

Highland def. Indian Hills 25-16, 25-25, 25-19

NIACC def. Hawkeye 25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 20-25, 15-10

Kirkwood def. DMACC 13-25, 25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13

